Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Joel Rees

My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture
My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture
icon
Joel Rees
padlock
It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic
It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic
icon
Joel Rees
padlock
My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture
My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture
icon
Joel Rees
padlock
It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic
It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic
icon
Joel Rees
padlock