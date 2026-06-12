My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture

Last weekend, despite having followed the sport for more than a decade, I attended my first Derby.

At 27, I probably fall into the demographic racing is desperate to attract, so I'm particularly pleased to be able to report that, for all the wind and rain, it ended up being one of my favourite days on a racecourse.

There was a real buzz around Tattenham Corner when I arrived. The Ocean Beach tent added something different, food and drink were easy enough to get and it felt like an event rather than just a race meeting.