Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:08 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:08 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJoel Rees
premium

My first ever Derby day - when not even Epsom's big-screen problem could hide the bigger picture

Joel Rees reflects on a maiden visit to last weekend's big meeting

Epsom was a washout last Saturday, and the viewing experience wasn't helped by the big screen not working
Epsom was a washout last Saturday, and the viewing experience wasn't helped by the placements of the big screens

Last weekend, despite having followed the sport for more than a decade, I attended my first Derby.

At 27, I probably fall into the demographic racing is desperate to attract, so I'm particularly pleased to be able to report that, for all the wind and rain, it ended up being one of my favourite days on a racecourse.

There was a real buzz around Tattenham Corner when I arrived. The Ocean Beach tent added something different, food and drink were easy enough to get and it felt like an event rather than just a race meeting.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJoel Rees

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJoel Rees
more inJoel Rees