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OpinionJoel Rees
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It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic
Longchamp was a 10,000 sellout for a Jeuxdi Thursday evening fixture that included two Group 1 racesCredit: racingpost.com/photos
Britain has no shortage of great races. What it lacks is a genuine prime-time showpiece.
Last week's Brigadier Gerard evening at Sandown only reinforced that thought. Was it packed to the rafters? No. But there was a buzz around the place. Good horses, warm weather and live entertainment into the night created something that felt different from a standard day at the races.
There is a lot of untapped potential in evening meetings, and British racing should now take the next step. It is time for a Group 1 evening fixture.
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Published on inJoel Rees
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