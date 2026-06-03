It is time for a Group 1 evening meeting in Britain - perhaps even a Classic

Britain has no shortage of great races. What it lacks is a genuine prime-time showpiece.

Last week's Brigadier Gerard evening at Sandown only reinforced that thought. Was it packed to the rafters? No. But there was a buzz around the place. Good horses, warm weather and live entertainment into the night created something that felt different from a standard day at the races.

There is a lot of untapped potential in evening meetings, and British racing should now take the next step. It is time for a Group 1 evening fixture.