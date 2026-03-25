Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Denis Harney

Easy Cheltenham handicap winners are so often lauded - but all they do is erode trust in the sport

Easy Cheltenham handicap winners are so often lauded - but all they do is erode trust in the sport

icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The Constitution Hill crossover could be racing's Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua
The Constitution Hill crossover could be racing's Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Is this an unorthodox masterplan - or has his Gold Cup triumph exacted its toll on Inothewayurthinkin?
Is this an unorthodox masterplan - or has his Gold Cup triumph exacted its toll on Inothewayurthinkin?
icon
Denis Harney
Family success behind Oscars Brother gives so many others in racing a reason to dream again
Family success behind Oscars Brother gives so many others in racing a reason to dream again
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The rule designed to protect punters that is actually hurting them
The rule designed to protect punters that is actually hurting them
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The curious case of the Cheltenham Festival favourite being campaigned like anything but
The curious case of the Cheltenham Festival favourite being campaigned like anything but
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Easy Cheltenham handicap winners are so often lauded - but all they do is erode trust in the sport

Easy Cheltenham handicap winners are so often lauded - but all they do is erode trust in the sport

icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The Constitution Hill crossover could be racing's Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua
The Constitution Hill crossover could be racing's Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Is this an unorthodox masterplan - or has his Gold Cup triumph exacted its toll on Inothewayurthinkin?
icon
Denis Harney
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
Is this an unorthodox masterplan - or has his Gold Cup triumph exacted its toll on Inothewayurthinkin?
icon
Denis Harney
Family success behind Oscars Brother gives so many others in racing a reason to dream again
Family success behind Oscars Brother gives so many others in racing a reason to dream again
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The rule designed to protect punters that is actually hurting them
The rule designed to protect punters that is actually hurting them
icon
Denis Harney
padlock
The curious case of the Cheltenham Festival favourite being campaigned like anything but
The curious case of the Cheltenham Festival favourite being campaigned like anything but
icon
Denis Harney
padlock