'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot

What's the big story?

The Auguste Rodin riddle. Last year's Derby hero has been hot and cold throughout his whole career, but was lukewarm last time in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, so what happens next in the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25) ? Your guess is as good as mine but, for what it is worth, I fancy Inspiral to take him.

Auguste Rodin is a class act when on song, but he was so badly out of tune in the 2,000 Guineas, the King George and the Sheema Classic that it is always in the back of your mind that he could stink the place out again.

Inspiral is trying something new. Well, sort of. She did win the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf over 1m2f, but that was around the tight turns of Santa Anita. Ascot will ask much stiffer stamina questions. I think she will stay and she will win.

The presence of French aces Blue Rose Cen and Horizon Dore, as well as the classy Alflaila, makes it a wonderful Wednesday showpiece.

Who's the banker?

Picking a banker on day two at Royal Ascot is a bit like picking your favourite pop song from Nirvana – there is no such thing. If you have not backed a winner after four races, the chances are you're going home empty-handed. The last three events are treacherous.

Let's chance Miss Rascal in the opening Queen Mary Stakes (2.30) . She posted some superb sectionals on debut at Newmarket and was always in cruise control at the track last time when odds-on.

Who wins the Queen's Vase (3.05) ?

Jockey bookings have moved the market here as ante-post favourite Highbury has been overtaken by Illinois after he got the thumbs-up from Ryan Moore. I'd fancied their Ballydoyle stablemate Grosvenor Square before his withdrawal late on Tuesday night, and in his absence I'll side with the unbeaten Birdman , who scored snugly at Navan and could have plenty more to offer.

Any longshot in the handicaps?

Rowayeh in the Kensington Palace Stakes (5.40) . She caught my eye on her reappearance under a considerate ride and strikes me as a filly capable of winning a big one off a mark of 87. She's a healthy double-figure price and she shouldn't be.

Which trainer is worth following?

Eve Johnson Houghton. She has three runners and I shall be having a few quid on two of them. The only one I will not be backing is Betty Clover, so you know what's going to happen!

Streets Of Gold is trying a mile for the first time in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.05) . He could be your Group horse masquerading as a handicapper and he looks to be crying out for this trip. Pont Neuf looks rock solid in the Windsor Castle Stakes (6.15) too. He's quick, he's tough and he's talented. He'll do me.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.