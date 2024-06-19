Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after 5-2, 100-30 and 5-1 winners on day one

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Wednesday . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Miss Rascal

Miss Rascal was a huge eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket, making headway from the rear after a slower-than-ideal start to finish sixth, and that form has been franked numerous times by those in front of her. She confirmed her promise when running away with a course-and-distance maiden, from which the next two home have won, and she's well regarded by her trainers.

Miss Rascal 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

3.05 Royal Ascot

Queen's Vase (Group 2), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Birdman

Despite being extremely green on his debut, Birdman put the race to bed some way out after showing a tremendous turn of foot when asked to quicken, with Highbury back in third. The next three home have all won since, so the form has plenty of substance, and he bettered that when taking a Listed contest last time and showed his versatility regarding ground. He will have learned plenty from both those outings and should go well up in class.

Birdman 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.45 Royal Ascot

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Royal Dress

Royal Dress has shown a big chunk of improvement since the hood went on, landing a Listed race on her first start for James Tate before looking unlucky not to follow up in a Group 3 contest at Epsom, where she was stopped in her tracks more than once and was beaten just three-quarters of a length. She's been supplemented for this and can continue on her upward trajectory.

Royal Dress 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: James Tate

4.25 Royal Ascot

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Alflaila

Which Auguste Rodin will turn up? No one is sure, and his dreadful display in last year's King George on his only visit to the track is enough to make me look elsewhere, with Alflaila looking worth another chance in this grade. His chance was gone after a slow start in the Irish Champion Stakes when last seen, but he made good headway after looking detached to finish just over three lengths off Auguste Rodin. He has won first time out in the last two seasons, so this looks the time to catch him, and is still very much unexposed at this distance.

Alflaila 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

5.05 Royal Ascot

Royal Hunt Cup, 1m

Harry's tip: Wild Tiger

Saeed bin Suroor took this in 2010 and 2021 and his progressive Wild Tiger looks just the right type for this contest. He has readily asserted to win a pair of 7f handicaps in newly fitted cheekpieces since returning from Meydan after missing all of 2023, taking his record in Britain to 3-3. He looks worth another go at a mile, given he pulled clear of the rest when a half-length second on his only try at the distance, and may not have hit his ceiling just yet.

Wild Tiger 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

5.40 Royal Ascot

Kensington Palace Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Fakhama

Among a number of unexposed types, the one who appeals most is Fakhama. She showed very useful form when fourth in a Listed race at York, finishing close up behind three fillies who are rated in the 100s, and wasn't disgraced despite being turned over at odds-on on her next start by Shining Jewel, who made light work of her opening handicap mark of 91 next time. Fakhama won first time up last year and could be underestimated by a mark of 93 on her return.

Fakhama 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

6.15 Royal Ascot

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Pont Neuf

Pont Neuf gave 9lb and a three-quarter-length beating to the well-bred Kassaya at Salisbury last time, and that form is working out supremely well with wins for the second and fifth, while the third was runner-up in the Woodcote on his next start. Eve Johnson Houghton took this with Chipotle in 2021 and this well-drawn son of Cotai Glory can follow in his footsteps.

Pont Neuf 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

