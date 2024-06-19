- More
Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after 5-2, 100-30 and 5-1 winners on day one
Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Wednesday . . .
2.30 Royal Ascot
Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), 5f
Harry's tip: Miss Rascal
Miss Rascal was a huge eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket, making headway from the rear after a slower-than-ideal start to finish sixth, and that form has been franked numerous times by those in front of her. She confirmed her promise when running away with a course-and-distance maiden, from which the next two home have won, and she's well regarded by her trainers.
Royal Ascot free bets: Betfair offer
3.05 Royal Ascot
Queen's Vase (Group 2), 1m6f
Harry's tip: Birdman
Despite being extremely green on his debut, Birdman put the race to bed some way out after showing a tremendous turn of foot when asked to quicken, with Highbury back in third. The next three home have all won since, so the form has plenty of substance, and he bettered that when taking a Listed contest last time and showed his versatility regarding ground. He will have learned plenty from both those outings and should go well up in class.
3.45 Royal Ascot
Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 1m
Harry's tip: Royal Dress
Royal Dress has shown a big chunk of improvement since the hood went on, landing a Listed race on her first start for James Tate before looking unlucky not to follow up in a Group 3 contest at Epsom, where she was stopped in her tracks more than once and was beaten just three-quarters of a length. She's been supplemented for this and can continue on her upward trajectory.
4.25 Royal Ascot
Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Alflaila
Which Auguste Rodin will turn up? No one is sure, and his dreadful display in last year's King George on his only visit to the track is enough to make me look elsewhere, with Alflaila looking worth another chance in this grade. His chance was gone after a slow start in the Irish Champion Stakes when last seen, but he made good headway after looking detached to finish just over three lengths off Auguste Rodin. He has won first time out in the last two seasons, so this looks the time to catch him, and is still very much unexposed at this distance.
5.05 Royal Ascot
Royal Hunt Cup, 1m
Harry's tip: Wild Tiger
Saeed bin Suroor took this in 2010 and 2021 and his progressive Wild Tiger looks just the right type for this contest. He has readily asserted to win a pair of 7f handicaps in newly fitted cheekpieces since returning from Meydan after missing all of 2023, taking his record in Britain to 3-3. He looks worth another go at a mile, given he pulled clear of the rest when a half-length second on his only try at the distance, and may not have hit his ceiling just yet.
5.40 Royal Ascot
Kensington Palace Stakes, 1m
Harry's tip: Fakhama
Among a number of unexposed types, the one who appeals most is Fakhama. She showed very useful form when fourth in a Listed race at York, finishing close up behind three fillies who are rated in the 100s, and wasn't disgraced despite being turned over at odds-on on her next start by Shining Jewel, who made light work of her opening handicap mark of 91 next time. Fakhama won first time up last year and could be underestimated by a mark of 93 on her return.
6.15 Royal Ascot
Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Pont Neuf
Pont Neuf gave 9lb and a three-quarter-length beating to the well-bred Kassaya at Salisbury last time, and that form is working out supremely well with wins for the second and fifth, while the third was runner-up in the Woodcote on his next start. Eve Johnson Houghton took this with Chipotle in 2021 and this well-drawn son of Cotai Glory can follow in his footsteps.
Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair
Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
- Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
- Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport
Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New UK & ROI customers
- Rewards valid for 30 days
- Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- 'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Wednesday
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- 'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Wednesday
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two