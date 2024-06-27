Racing Post logo
Britain

What were the most - and least - bet on races at Royal Ascot?

Charyn powers clear to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot
Charyn powers clear to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann

Punters gave the cold shoulder to the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot this year as the under-pressure Group 1 fell from a place inside the top ten most engaging races last year to just outside the bottom ten this time round.

Turnover figures for all 35 races at the meeting provided by Coral highlighted the significant impact this year’s Euro 2024 tournament had on betting at the fixture, with the first day of Ascot benefiting from no 2pm kick-off in Germany.

The St James’s Palace Stakes, Coventry Stakes, King Charles III Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes all improved their performance relative to other races this year. The St James’s Palace Stakes, which was billed as one of the races of the meeting and won by Rosallion, was a notable mover up to third in the turnover table from 13th in 2023.

However, the Commonwealth Cup proved to be a turn-off for bettors this year as it plummeted from ninth in 2023 to 24th place this year. The 6f Group 1, won by Inisherin, is under threat of being downgraded next year by the European Pattern Committee depending on how this year’s race is assessed.

The most popular race with Coral punters was the Jersey Stakes, won by the Wathnan Racing-owned Haatem, while the Chesham Stakes and Albany Stakes, which featured spectacular displays from Bedtime Story and Fairy Godmother respectively, were also popular, ranking second and fifth this year. Four of the top ten races were staged on Saturday, with the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee and the Wokingham joining the Jersey and Chesham. 

Haatem (James Doyle,red cap) wins the Jersey Stakes from Kikkuli (right)
The Jersey Stakes, won by Hatten, was Coral's biggest betting race of Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Simon Clare, PR director at Entain, the parent company of Coral, said: "The impact of Euro 2024 was a major factor in the performance of Royal Ascot staking versus 2023 overall, as well as the relative turnover performance of races within the week.

"Tuesday was the only day not to have a 2pm kick-off, and the races staged before the 5pm kick-off all benefited, in relative terms, versus the rest of Royal Ascot's races. From then on the Euro 2024 factor was even more pronounced as turnover on the opening races of each day held up well year on year, but staking then dropped markedly as the football took hold."

Clare’s comments echoed those from Barry Orr, head of horseracing PR at Betfair, who said turnover levels at Royal Ascot dropped once terrestrial television coverage switched from ITV to ITV4.

Clare added: "The presence of a summer football tournament always has an impact on Royal Ascot turnover, given the huge popularity of the event and the coverage across terrestrial TV channels. Given the winter World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Royal Ascot has only had to compete against football once in the last five years in 2021 [the delayed Euro 2020 tournament]."

Royal Ascot 2024 races ranked by Coral's turnover

2024
2023
Race

1

3

Jersey

2

11

Chesham

3

13

St James's Palace

4

15

Norfolk

5

20

Albany

6

1

Wokingham

7

2

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee

8

4

Gold Cup

9

17

Duke of Edinburgh

10

21

Prince of Wales's

11

5

Royal Hunt Cup

12

19

Coventry

13

27

King Charles III

14

26

Queen Mary

15

14

Buckingham Palace

16

6

Palace of Holyroodhouse

17

8

Hardwicke

18

22

Ribblesdale

19

16

Coronation

20

10

Britannia

21

7

Sandringham

22

32

Queen Anne

23

25

King George V

24

9

Commonwealth Cup

25

12

Golden Gates

26

28

Hampton Court

27

24

King Edward VII

28

23

Ascot Stakes

29

18

Copper Horse

30

35

Kensington Palace

31

29

Windsor Castle

32

31

Queen Alexandra

33

34

Duke of Cambridge

34

33

Wolferton

35

30

Queen's Vase

Scroll >>> table to view

