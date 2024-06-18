'He's been training for this race since last year and he's still unexposed' - key quotes for the Royal Hunt Cup

It usually pays to be drawn high in this race and recent exceptions to that rule have come in the shape of Jimi Hendrix (2023, drawn seven) and Real World (2021 drawn, four), who both turned out to be in excess of a stone well in.

Furthermore, a few confirmed front-runners including Holloway Boy (23) and Regheeb (31) are drawn in the high numbers, so there has to be a good chance the field will congregate on the stands’ side.

Sonny Liston (19) chased home stablemate Jimi Hendrix last year and was two lengths clear of the remainder, but a 6lb rise for his Newbury success on his return puts him at the top of the weights. It is hard to imagine he’s far enough ahead of his current mark to land a race this competitive.

Sonny Liston (red cap) is denied by fellow Chelsea Thoroughbreds-owned Jimi Hendrix in last year's Hunt Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dual course winner Bless Him (28) was fifth in this last year and is 4lb lower this time. His seasonal return in the Victoria Cup was full of promise and a subsequent run around a bend at Haydock is best forgiven, with all his best form coming on straight tracks. Expect him to come late under a trademark Jamie Spencer ride.

Saeed bin Suroor bids for his third success in the race with the unexposed Wild Tiger (20). The son of Frankel missed all of 2023 through injury, but he arrives on the back of two 7f wins and there’s every chance he’ll improve again for a step back up to a mile if he handles quicker ground (dam’s career best came on good to firm).

Of those drawn lower, Beshtani’s (nine) nose defeat at Epsom on Oaks day received a timely boost with the winner landing a valuable pot at Sandown on Saturday. He looks well treated from the same mark.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

'It's gone perfectly' – Channon bids to prove his Metal

When fortune plays such a key role in the result of a race, ensuring you give yourself the best opportunity to make the most of any good luck that may come your way is vital.

There will be 30 runners spread across the track for the Royal Hunt Cup, and whoever comes home in front at the end of the mile-long contest will likely have benefited from the least trouble in running and, potentially, racing on the most favourable part of the course.

Metal Merchant has already navigated a big-field handicap successfully this year, when winning the Spring Cup in the colours of Susie Burrage’s Recycled Products Limited, and his trainer Jack Channon feels he has the four-year-old primed to produce another big effort.

Metal Merchant: "He’s bouncing at home and I wouldn’t change anything about him" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“He looks to be a horse who’s improved from three to four as he showed when winning the Spring Cup at Newbury,” Channon said. “He lost nothing in defeat last time, and while he’s reopposing the winner from that race [Sonny Liston], he’s better off at the weights this time.

“With a race like this, we all know you need a bit of luck – getting the breaks at the right time, being drawn on the right side etc – but I honestly couldn’t be happier with his preparation. He’s bouncing at home and I wouldn’t change anything about him or what we have done with him because it’s gone perfectly.”

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Sean and Imperial Fighter

I think Sean has been slightly overlooked in the market. He wasn’t fit enough in the Diomed and I think if he had been he’d have finished second that day and that gives him a totally different profile for this race. He needed his first run for us in Dubai and improved plenty for that so I expect to see the same again. He’s a class horse – a genuine stakes horse running in a handicap. Imperial Fighter has plenty of back form which we’ve not managed to get out of him yet.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kingdom Come

He’s had a very pleasing season so far, especially on the all-weather. We’re looking forward to running him on dry turf and I think he’s coming into the race with a real edge on him.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Streets Of Gold

He’s never gone this distance before, but if he improves for it then I think he’ll be there or thereabouts based on his most recent outing.

George Boughey, trainer of Raadobarg

He's a decent horse when he gets some ease in the ground so hopefully they water well.

Roger Varian, trainer of Perotto and Fantastic Fox

Both are capable of lifting a Hunt Cup on their day but we'll have to see how the draw pans out. Perotto has a good record at Ascot but Fantastic Fox could perhaps have done with some more juice in the ground.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Real Gain

He's been training for this race since last year and he goes there nice and fresh, which I think is the key to him. He's still unexposed.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Talis Evolvere

I was delighted with his run at Newbury last time and Joe Leavy takes 5lb off which is worth its weight in gold. A fast-run mile is what he wants and he’s versatile ground-wise.

David Simcock, trainer of Bless Him

He’s in really good order and he’ll like the ground. Heaven only knows if he’s drawn on the right side of the track or not, but I do think he'll run very well.

David O'Meara, trainer of Padishakh , Blue For You and Mirsky

Padishakh ran in the Doncaster Mile on very soft ground and I've given him plenty of time since then. He's been working well and is in good form. Blue For You ran well enough at York first time back and then didn't handle Epsom, but back at Ascot he'll be fine. Danny [Tudhope] rides him. Mirsky ran a nice race first time out for us in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and then disappointed a little bit at York, when I might have run him too quick as he was a bit keen that day. He's had a bit of time since that race and has been working well. Maxime Guyon rides him and he's won on him in France.

David O'Meara: runs Padishakh, Blue For You and Mirsky in the Hunt Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Charlie Johnston, trainer of The Gatekeeper and Dutch Decoy

The Gatekeeper had his greatest day over this course and distance in the Balmoral so we know he likes it here. The slight concern with him is although he has form on all types of ground, his best day in the Balmoral was on quite soft ground, so the quick conditions are a slight concern. That's no concern for Dutch Decoy. He ran some very good races at Newmarket at the start of the year and then didn't quite get the rub of the green at Epsom where the ground was probably too soft. I think this track should really suit him, he's a hold-up horse who likes pace to aim at. On his runs at the Craven and Guineas meetings it would be no surprise to see him run a decent race at a big price.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Thunder Ball

In his last race he'd had two quick runs before that and probably needed a bit of a break. We gave him a break and, honestly, he's the freshest I've seen him – he's absolutely bouncing.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Wild Tiger

He should improve for stepping up to a mile and he ran well at Goodwood last time. It's a very hard race to win but he's a good profile.

George Margarson, trainer of Ropey Guest

We've also declared him for the Buckingham Palace Stakes on Thursday as a precaution as we had an issue with him before the Balmoral last year that nearly meant he couldn't run, but if all goes to plan we'll take him out and let the reserve in. He's got a decent draw and likes the track as we know so there's plenty to like.

Marco Botti, trainer of Daysofourlives

He ran in blinkers as a two-year-old so he’s used to having headgear on. We thought with it being a big field that a visor would help him focus better. He’s been consistent and in good form – he’s always there or thereabouts – and I think a strong pace will suit him.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.