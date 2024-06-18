'She's not going there as a social runner' - quotes and analysis for an all-new Kensington Palace Stakes

There have been two major changes to the Kensington Palace Stakes in its fourth year. The first, and most significant, is that it will switch from the round mile to the straight mile. The second is that it will now take place right after the Royal Hunt Cup, another big-field handicap over the same course and distance.

The Hunt Cup has been known to influence straight course races all the way until Saturday of the royal meeting. You would expect it to have a major bearing on such a similar race just 35 minutes later. For that reason, it may be that the best play of all in the Kensington Palace is to get a shortlist in order. Then, depending on how the Hunt Cup plays out, play the exotics – Exactas, Trifectas, Swingers and so on.

Building up that shortlist is a job to be done in advance. Even though the switch from round to straight course will have a huge impact on the shape of the race, the profile of the winner is not expected to change all that much. All winners so far have been four, admittedly from a large majority of the runners. Two of them were unexposed, with just seven previous runs. The first two winners have gone on to win minor Pattern races, while last year's winner Villanova Queen has not yet built on her win.

She has a chance to do so here, in what one hesitates to call her defence because the race is so different now. She is in stall 24 of 25, though, and if the Hunt Cup shows any bias towards the high-numbered stalls then she may have a chance of winning two very different runnings of the same race.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Mammas Girl

She's probably a Group 3 or Listed filly and has been in good form, so it will be interesting to see how she gets on now in handicap company.

William Haggas, trainer of Mystic Pearl and Fakhama

The race is on the straight track this year which means Fakhama is up against it in stall one and she would probably prefer more ease in the ground. Mystic Pearl has turned some solid performances and has a chance although I would be surprised if there wasn't at least one or two fillies that are better handicapped than the pair of them.

Roger Varian, trainer of Cell Sa Beela

I would put her line through her run in a Group 3 contest at Lingfield last time and back down in grade she would have to run well.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Twirling

On her last win at Doncaster she has a favourite's chance. The ground is drying up a bit, but the pace of the race should suit her and she's a filly on the up. If she handles the ground, she should be bang there.

George Margarson, trainer of Farhh To Shy

Her run at Nottingham the other day was a non-event as they went no pace. She's drawn low which I think is on the right side and I expect a big run.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Rowayeh

She probably hadn't quite come to herself when she ran at Newmarket but I wanted to get a run into her. She's taken a nice step forward since and I think the stiff mile will suit her well.

George Boughey, trainer of Moonspirit

She'll love the ground and I think the hustle and bustle of this race back against her own age group should suit her. She has an each-way chance.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rajindri

We've got a nice draw in stall 11 and this race has been the plan for over a year. If she drops her head, I think she's got a good chance of staying the trip and it's great to get her there off a fairly low weight. I hope she'll run a really big race.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Elim

She's come on massively for her comeback at Redcar and I think the stiff nature of the track and a fast-run race will really suit her. We've got Jamie Spencer booked too, which counts for quite a bit on the straight course.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Azahara Palace

She's drawn in stall 25 but a stands' side draw is never a bad thing at Ascot. She enjoyed a bit of ease in the ground at Leicester but she has won on good to firm. Her win that day was very progressive and the second has since bolted up at Nottingham. She's not going there as a social runner by any means.

Reporting by David Milnes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.