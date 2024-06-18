'We've had the Prince of Wales's in mind for him all season' - Aidan O'Brien confident of big show from Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin is hot favourite for a marquee race. We've been here before, haven't we? The 2,000 Guineas, the King George and the Sheema Classic. In fact, only once in his 12-race career has he not been favourite. In the Derby, no less.

That was the day he proved his ability to bounce back when gunning down King Of Steel at 9-2 following a shocker at Newmarket in the Guineas. We questioned him going into Epsom and we are questioning him again now.

The son of Deep Impact has yet to win a race this year, but that's not to say the real Auguste Rodin will not open his account here. He is the best horse in the race on ratings and there is nobody more able than Aidan O'Brien at getting them back to their best.

Auguste Rodin did not run badly in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. He pulled eight lengths clear of the third but could not repel the late surge of the rapidly improving White Birch.

There is no White Birch in this field, though, and O'Brien reports Auguste Rodin to be in top shape as he attempts to win his fifth Prince of Wales's Stakes following on from Duke Of Marmalade (2008), So You Think (2012), Highland Reel (2017) and Love (2021).

O'Brien said: "The rain just came at the wrong time for him at the Curragh and he had a little wobble in the race too which Ryan [Moore] said just knocked him out of his rhythm a bit.

"We've had the Prince of Wales's in mind for him all season and we think he has come forward nicely from his run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Nice ground is perfect for him. We're very happy."

On stablemate Hans Andersen, the trainer added: "Hans Andersen seems well and has been in good form since the Curragh."

Inspiral bids to defy bad draw

John and Thady Gosden have been bold and the Queen Anne has been swerved. Instead, Inspiral will return to the same trip as her breathtaking Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf success, where she swooped late and fast under an inspired Frankie Dettori ride to beat Warm Heart.

There is no Dettori this time and a mile and a quarter round Ascot is very different to Santa Anita, but John Gosden said his star filly, who won the Coronation Stakes in 2022 and was narrowly denied in last year's Queen Anne, pleased him in her most recent workout. The draw has not pleased him, however.

Inspiral bids for her second Royal Ascot success Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gosden said: "Like a lot of the fillies, Inspiral had a difficult spring. We've been pleased with her progress since the Lockinge when she simply needed the run. She worked nicely on the July course ten days ago and we always had it in mind to step back up to a mile and a quarter.

"She does have the worst draw as the high numbers from the mile and a quarter start are at a disadvantage, but we are happy to be running there. We're aware that the mile and a quarter at Santa Anita was a lot faster and easier than Ascot but she goes there in very good form."

The trainer also saddles Lord North , who is no back number. He won this very race in 2020 and is a class act on his day.

Gosden said of the four-time Grade 1 winner: "Lord North is a previous winner of the race who will appreciate going back up in trip. He deserves to take his chance."

What they say

Owen Burrows, trainer of Alflaila

He had a little bit of a setback after the Irish Champion Stakes which meant we had to wrap him up for the year. Originally I planned to get him out for the Brigadier Gerard but he scoped dirty a couple of times in April which put me on the back foot. It's probably quite bold to be starting off in a Group 1 race but he looks great and his work has been pleasing. He was only three and a quarter lengths behind Auguste Rodin in Ireland, so he's not got too much to find. I don't see quick conditions being an issue.

Patrice Cottier, trainer of Horizon Dore

We're sticking to our programme for him and we hope that will turn out for the best. The horse is in magnificent shape. It's an advantage he has already had experience of Ascot, when he was third in the Champion Stakes, so we're expecting a good run.

Maurizio Guarnieri, trainer of Snobbish and Blue Rose Cen

Blue Rose Cen should improve for her run in the Prix d'Ispahan, when she was making her comeback after 238 days and was up against colts and older horses for the first time in a very hard race. Everyone was watching her and a lot of people thought she would never regain her former level; that's the sport, we all know the story. She showed everybody what she can do but I was not satisfied with the race. The filly has a good turn of foot and I think the tactics will be similar. Snobbish is there to set the pace, if he can.

Jerome Reynier, trainer of Zarakem

He won five in a row last year including a hot Listed race at Vichy. His reappearance in the Prix d'Harcourt was very good and then we supplemented him for the Ganay because he was in great shape. He was three wide and Maxime [Guyon] had to decide between moving on or holding him up at the back. He felt the pace was quite slow, so he went up to join the leader and Zarakem thought that was his cue to go. He was too keen and that was it. We'll ride him from the back for a place and you never know.

