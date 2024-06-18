Will the Duke of Cambridge switch to the round course help Laurel make a winning return for the Gosdens?

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes switches to Ascot’s round course for the first time, which may help the race become a more attractive spectacle when there are small fields. However, 14 have been declared this year, which is the largest field size in the last five runnings.

There has been no Irish-trained winner of this since David Wachman’s success with Duntle back in 2013, but there are a few with solid claims this year.

Ocean Jewel carries a 3lb penalty for her recent Group 2 success at the Curragh. That was not the strongest race for the grade but she is entitled to come on for that run, the ground will suit and her dam continued to progress at four.

Rogue Millennium could only finish third in that Curragh race but she met a heap of trouble throughout and she won this race when trained by Tom Clover last year. A switch to the round track is no concern given that her career-best Group 1 second on Racing Post Ratings came around a bend at Leopardstown and quick ground is fine too.

Her stablemate, Gregarina , would probably prefer it softer and similar can be said for Novus , who arrives here following a career-best effort in Listed company at Goodwood.

A 396-day absence is the main concern for Laurel, who is a lightly raced five-year-old. The Kingman mare has not been seen since a poor run in the 2023 Lockinge and a lot of the yard’s horses have been in need of their seasonal returns this season. She comes with risks attached at skinny odds.

The consistent Breege deservedly got her head back in front at Epsom this month and she is yet to finish outside of the first three in a trio of Ascot outings, which have all come on the straight track. A career-best is required but she is the type that could improve for first-time cheekpieces.

Laurel out to bag the honours

The switch to the round course for the first time since the race's introduction in 2004, when run as the Windsor Forest, could play to Laurel's strengths as she bids for a brilliant comeback win.

If it were still run on the straight track, the ante-post favourite might have been in a spot of bother coming from her draw in stall one, but it is a different story on the round track, where she looks to have the best of it.

The five-year-old is bidding to overcome an absence of more than a year after picking up an injury following a disappointing run when tenth in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May 2023.

Laurel: classy filly makes her return in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

John and Thady Gosden have long picked out this race as a starting point for Laurel, who attempts to give Juddmonte a first win in the race under Ryan Moore. The jockey partnered the daughter of Kingman to her most recent success in a Listed race at Kempton last spring.

Thady Gosden said: "Obviously Laurel is having her first run of the year, which she is entitled to improve from, but she had a racecourse gallop on the July course ten days ago which brought her forward. She’s well drawn and should like the ground."

The Gosdens are also represented by Running Lion , who endured a torrid passage when eighth in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby day this month.

Gosden added: "Running Lion has been pleasing us since disappointing a little at Epsom last time and we expect the drop back to a stiff mile should play to her strengths."

The Clarehaven yard has won the Duke of Cambridge four times, most recently with Indie Angel three years ago.

A Rogue double?

Rogue Millennium's win in the Duke of Cambridge last season prompted an outpouring of emotion from members of the Rogues Gallery syndicate, but now the five-year-old bids for an unusual double.

Not only has no horse won this race more than once, but Rogue Millennium will bid to do that under a new trainer in Joseph O'Brien, a new owner in Scott Heider and on a different track, thanks to the switching of the race to the round course from the straight mile.

Her third at the Curragh in a Group 2 behind Ocean Jewel last month on her debut for O'Brien was respectable and the trainer has hope she can progress further again from that.

Joseph O'Brien: trainer of Rogue Millennium

O'Brien said: "Rogue Millennium had a lovely comeback when third in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh, where she didn't get the rub of the green, and she's trained well since."

The trainer is also represented by Gregarina, who narrowly won the Group 3 Athasi Stakes on her yard debut last month, having previously been trained by Fabrice Chappet in France.

O'Brien added: "We were delighted with how Gregarina won at the Curragh on her reappearance. The step up to a mile will suit her and it'd be great if she could run into a place."

What they say

Willie McCreery, trainer of Ocean Jewel Ocean Jewel has been in good form since the Curragh and travelled over well. Giving away 3lb to the field will be tough but hopefully they go a good pace in front, she can settle and come with a chance.



John Quinn, joint-trainer of Breege

We were delighted with her at Epsom and she deserved it. We've been very happy with her since. A few were unlucky in behind but she could do no more than win and she was the unlucky one on a few occasions last year. She showed a great attitude there. She likes Ascot as she ran a great race to be second in the Sandringham Stakes last year.

William Haggas, trainer of Doom and Orchid Bloom

The race is on the round course this year which makes sense and both have decent draws. They both have a bit to find on the book but should give good accounts.

William Haggas: runs Doom and Orchid Bloom in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

David O'Meara, trainer of Julia Augusta

She ran a nice race at Epsom to finish fourth. She's got a bit to find with plenty of them, but comes into the race in good form.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Magical Sunset

The step back up in trip should suit her and she put in two good runs at the Curragh earlier this season when fifth over a mile and fourth over seven furlongs in Group 3 company. Hopefully she's there with a chance.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Manana, owner of Royal Dress

She was a very unlucky loser at Epsom last time and with a clear run I think she would've won. The owner was keen to supplement her for this after that showing but my one concern would be the ground – she doesn’t want it too quick.

Christopher Head, trainer of Sea The Lady

She's an interesting filly who's arrived at my stable and she finished a good third on her first start for us. She's worked very nicely which is what has persuaded us to go to Ascot. She has nice form in France and I think we have a real chance to do something special.

