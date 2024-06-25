Oisin Murphy: 'I don’t sit back and think 'that was great' - I need to keep going'

A memorable Royal Ascot helped Oisin Murphy extend his healthy lead at the top of the jockeys' championship, but the three-time champion is well aware the hard work starts now as he expects to face a three-pronged attack from Rossa Ryan, Tom Marquand and reigning champion William Buick.

Murphy, who claimed three title victories on the bounce between 2019-21, held a 15-winner lead at the top of the standings before racing on Tuesday after scoring four times at last week’s royal meeting and is keen to continue building momentum for the second half of the season.

Asfoora and Khaadem provided the rider with two Group 1s in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while Running Lion and Wild Tiger delivered in the Duke of Cambridge and Royal Hunt Cup.