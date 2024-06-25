- More
Oisin Murphy: 'I don’t sit back and think 'that was great' - I need to keep going'
A memorable Royal Ascot helped Oisin Murphy extend his healthy lead at the top of the jockeys' championship, but the three-time champion is well aware the hard work starts now as he expects to face a three-pronged attack from Rossa Ryan, Tom Marquand and reigning champion William Buick.
Murphy, who claimed three title victories on the bounce between 2019-21, held a 15-winner lead at the top of the standings before racing on Tuesday after scoring four times at last week’s royal meeting and is keen to continue building momentum for the second half of the season.
Asfoora and Khaadem provided the rider with two Group 1s in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while Running Lion and Wild Tiger delivered in the Duke of Cambridge and Royal Hunt Cup.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- French Group 1 'the ideal next spot' for 80-1 stunner Rashabar after special Royal Ascot for Brian Meehan
- Tickets now available for Graham Lee fundraising event in Middleham on July 14
- Goodwood rematch on cards for Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman - plus City Of Troy entered for Juddmonte at York
- 'We took a lot more euros from the Irish this year' - mixed feedback on Royal Ascot from on-course bookmakers
- Revealed: Gambling Commission survey demonstrated considerable opposition to affordability checks
- French Group 1 'the ideal next spot' for 80-1 stunner Rashabar after special Royal Ascot for Brian Meehan
- Tickets now available for Graham Lee fundraising event in Middleham on July 14
- Goodwood rematch on cards for Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman - plus City Of Troy entered for Juddmonte at York
- 'We took a lot more euros from the Irish this year' - mixed feedback on Royal Ascot from on-course bookmakers
- Revealed: Gambling Commission survey demonstrated considerable opposition to affordability checks