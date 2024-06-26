Jamie Spencer to miss Newmarket's July meeting after receiving eight-day whip ban for Royal Ascot ride

Jamie Spencer will miss the entire July meeting at Newmarket next month after receiving an eight-day whip suspension at Royal Ascot last week.

Spencer, who won the Windsor Castle Stakes on Ain’t Nobody, was found to have used the whip once above the permitted level and in the incorrect place when finishing second on Neski Sherelski in the King George V Stakes. He will be banned from July 9-13 and July 15-17.

James Doyle, who rode four winners at the royal meeting, will also be an absentee from the first day of the July meeting having picked up a four-day whip ban for his ride on Dark Trooper in the Wokingham Stakes.

Doyle used his whip once above the permitted level, and although there was mitigation as he had not had a ban in more than 200 rides, the value of the race meant the reduced suspension was doubled.

Wayne Lordan, Rachel King and Billy Loughnane also received suspensions for their rides during the royal meeting.

Lordan was suspended for seven days for using the whip twice above the permitted level when second on Cambridge in the Golden Gates Stakes, while King, a British expatriate based in Australia, was banned for four days having used the whip once more than allowed when second on Strutting in the Sandringham Stakes.

The Sandringham was won by the George Boughey-trained Soprano , with winning rider Loughnane sanctioned for using his whip once over the permitted level.

Loughnane, who also partnered Rashabar to an 80-1 victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, was suspended for two days as he had ridden in more than 200 races since his previous whip infringement.

Away from Ascot, jockeys Dougie Costello and William Carver were referred to the judicial panel having incurred a fourth whip suspension each in the last six months.

