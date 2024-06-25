French Group 1 'the ideal next spot' for 80-1 stunner Rashabar after special Royal Ascot for Brian Meehan

Brian Meehan has set his sights on landing a third Group 1 Prix Morny with Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar after reflecting on a stunning Royal Ascot.

The Wiltshire-based trainer enjoyed a special week at the royal meeting, as he also struck in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes with Jayarebe.

Meehan is no stranger to success in the Prix Morny at Deauville, having won the race in 2000 and 2009 with Bad As I Wanna Be and Arcano, and has floated the idea of 80-1 Ascot winner Rashabar heading there on August 18.