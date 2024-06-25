Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

French Group 1 'the ideal next spot' for 80-1 stunner Rashabar after special Royal Ascot for Brian Meehan

Rashabar with jockey Billy Loughnane, trainer Brian Meehan (left) and Sam Sangster after winning the Coventry Stakes
Rashabar with Billy Loughnane, trainer Brian Meehan (left) and Sam Sangster after winning the CoventryCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Brian Meehan has set his sights on landing a third Group 1 Prix Morny with Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar after reflecting on a stunning Royal Ascot. 

The Wiltshire-based trainer enjoyed a special week at the royal meeting, as he also struck in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes with Jayarebe.

Meehan is no stranger to success in the Prix Morny at Deauville, having won the race in 2000 and 2009 with Bad As I Wanna Be and Arcano, and has floated the idea of 80-1 Ascot winner Rashabar heading there on August 18.

