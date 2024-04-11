2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 34 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National (4.00) , the world's most famous jumps race run at Aintree on Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full 2024 Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

The 2024 Grand National verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction

By Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

Falling when in a clear lead at the Cheltenham Festival could be a career-defining moment for many horses but MAHLER MISSION (nap) can sweep that disappointment aside by winning the Grand National. His jumping has generally looked far more of a strength than a weakness and he is well worth this second crack at a marathon distance after having that National Hunt Chase snatched away from him so late in the day 13 months ago. Vanillier and Kitty's Light stay all day but have more to prove on soft or heavy ground, with Vanillier perhaps the more likely to go on it and he's the second choice on the strength of his excellent and slightly unfortunate, strong-finishing second in last year's National. Corach Rambler, who breezed into an unassailable lead early on the run-in that day, has another big shout if he can back up last month's Gold Cup run, while Mr Incredible would too if he can dig deep again after his good run over 4m2f on heavy ground four weeks ago. Noble Yeats has been first and a never-nearer fourth in the last two Grand Nationals, and there are reasons to believe that Roi Mage can build on his bold show in last year's race. I Am Maximus would present a highly persuasive case were it not for having so many fences to jump, while Adamantly Chosen is another interesting Mullins runner. In conclusion, the vote goes to Mahler Mission ahead of Vanillier, Roi Mage and Mr Incredible.

Mahler Mission 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

Which horse is favourite for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday?

Corach Rambler will bid to follow in the footsteps of Grand National legend Red Rum and recent Aintree hero Tiger Roll by winning back-to-back runnings of this famous prize.

Trained by Lucinda Russell and ridden by Derek Fox, Corach Rambler rewarded favourite backers with a convincing victory in 2023 and he will be well fancied to write yet more history on Saturday.

2024 Grand National : forecast betting odds for the big race at Aintree

Corach Rambler – 11-2f

I Am Maximus – 7-1

Meetingofthewaters – 8-1

Vanillier – 9-1

Kitty's Light – 12-1

Mr Incredible – 12-1

Panda Boy – 12-1

Mahler Mission – 14-1

Limerick Lace – 16-1

Minella Indo – 18-1

Delta Work – 20-1

Nassalam – 20-1

Noble Yeats – 20-1

Galia Des Liteaux – 25-1

Latenightpass – 25-1

Capodanno – 28-1

Chemical Energy – 33-1

Coko Beach – 33-1

Galvin – 33-1

Stattler – 33-1

Adamantly Chosen – 40-1

Roi Mage – 40-1

Ain't That A Shame – 50-1

Foxy Jacks – 50-1

Glengouly – 50-1

The Goffer – 50-1

C hambard – 66-1

Eldorado Allen – 66-1

Farouk D'Alene – 66-1

Janidil – 66-1

Mac Tottie – 66-1

Minella Crooner – 66-1

Run Wild Fred – 66-1

Eklat De Rire – 100-1

2024 Grand National : final declarations and the full list of runners

1 Noble Yeats

2022 Grand National winner and fourth in it (again on good to soft) last year when he was hard work from out the back and never got near the leaders; hurdling on last three starts, winning a Grade 2 but coming up well short when the cheekpieces (which had served him well hitherto) were restored at Cheltenham one month ago; just 1lb lower than last year but his strength of stamina will presumably be well served by a slog in the mud.

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 20-1

Noble Yeats 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Emmet Mullins

2 Nassalam

Revelation with two wins in refitted blinkers on heavy ground at Chepstow this winter, notably in tremendous style in the Welsh National (3m6f); has a 16lb higher mark here and never seriously figured when he had a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup (33-1) but deep ground would boost his chance.

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Forecast odds: 20-1

Nassalam 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary Moore

3 Coko Beach

Stays 3m4f; career-best form in major handicaps this season, including over these fences when second in the heavy-ground Becher, before winning his cross-country debut (3m) in February; handicapper has responded but chief headache for backers is what he did in the last two Grand Nationals, as he disputed the lead long way but ended 66 lengths adrift on first occasion and pulled up on second; may need a different tactic.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Forecast odds: 33-1

Coko Beach 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4 Capodanno

His heavy-ground form was over hurdles; not always a fluent jumper but won Grade 2 at Cheltenham (3m1f) in January and matched that career best when fourth in a 2m4f Grade 1 there (soft) last month; he also negotiated these fences in the National last year but folded turning for home and was pulled up, so there is no evidence he will stay the trip.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Forecast odds: 28-1

Capodanno 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: W P Mullins

5 I Am Maximus

Among the backmarkers for an awfully long way in the Irish National at Fairyhouse (3m5f, soft) last April but he still got up close home; that couldn't have augured better for this long distance and he's raised his game further for two wins (2m4f/3m1f) back at Fairyhouse, the latest of which (easily from Vanillier) makes him look well handicapped; still doesn't fly his fences and tends to take them markedly to his left, so jumping is the big worry but he has plenty going for him otherwise.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 7-1

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6 Minella Indo

Acts on heavy; won the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup and has always shaped as if stamina is a strong suit; while his powers are on the wane, so is his handicap mark and he took well to the Cheltenham cross-country in December when last seen; ante-post favourite for the festival cross-country race there which was abandoned; it's ten years since any horse aged more than nine has won the National but 15 were placed in the last ten runnings (six in the last five) and 11-year-olds won it in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 18-1

Minella Indo 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7 Corach Rambler

Sole run on heavy was a win on rules debut; tasted success at two Cheltenham Festivals, coming from well off the pace, before the even sweeter prize of this race last year when he was never far away and had zero alarms before some idling in front after grabbing total control at the final fence (much earlier than usual); last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup (soft) seemed to show the ceiling of his ability, when it looked exceedingly hard work for him from the final fence, but that was while finishing an excellent third with career-best form; 13lb higher than last year but still well in and should go well if the Gold Cup did not make him dig too deep.

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 11-2f

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

8 Janidil

Acts on heavy; third in the 2022 Irish Gold Cup over 3m, but seen more often at about 2m4f and that's where he's registered his best wins and peak efforts; backward steps on last two outings further undermine his prospects.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Forecast odds: 66-1

Janidil 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: W P Mullins

9 Stattler

Acts on heavy; easily won the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and this will be only his second appearance over a marathon trip; that's enticing but he was pulled up in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup and has not really sparked in his three runs this term; did not take to it at all on the banks course at Leopardstown last time but there are none of those hindrances here.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

Forecast odds: 33-1

Stattler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

10 Mahler Mission

Usually front-runs or races prominently; best known for last year's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (3m6f, soft; has won well on soft to heavy) where he was four lengths ahead when falling two out; that left a stamina question unanswered but he resumed improvement to be second in the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November when last seen; raised 7lb but he's a second-season chaser who may well improve again and makes serious appeal.

Trainer: John McConnell

Jockey: Ben Harvey

Forecast odds: 14-1

Mahler Mission 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

11 Delta Work

Won the 3m6f cross-country at Cheltenham Festival in 2022 (heavy) and 2023 (soft); the 2022 Grand National was not his best round of jumping but he challenged for the lead two out before finishing a tired, 22-length third; unseated mid-race in it last year; below form this term but Cheltenham last month should have been much more instructive and his race was abandoned; blinkers now replace cheekpieces; only 3lb lower than in this two years ago but he can't be dismissed.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Forecast odds: 20-1

Delta Work 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

12 Foxy Jacks

Best of his runs on heavy was his win in a maiden hurdle in 2020; fell in the 2022 Topham over these fences; won a Cheltenham cross-country race (3m5f, good to soft) in November, having come a cropper on two earlier attempts at that course, but this 8lb higher mark seems to demand another major career best.

Trainer: Mouse Morris

Jockey: Gavin Brouder

Forecast odds: 50-1

Foxy Jacks 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Gavin Brouder Tnr: M F Morris

13 Galvin

National Hunt Chase winner at Cheltenham in 2021 and second to Delta Work in the cross-country there (soft) in March 2023, both over 3m6f; unseated at the first in the Grand National last April; this season's form is not good enough and although these spring races will have been bigger targets, he hasn't actually won a race on worse than good to soft since 2019.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Forecast odds: 33-1

Galvin 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Smart novice chaser two seasons back; 613 days off before this term, easily best of four runs since when beaten a neck in a Pertemps qualifier over hurdles but he was pulled up in the Final last month; stays 3m1f and goes well on heavy; that still leaves him with plenty to prove, including as he capsized at the first fence in a big field on reappearance.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Forecast odds: 66-1

Farouk d'Alene 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Gordon Elliott

15 Eldorado Allen

Won a maiden hurdle on heavy; recorded his best ratings in 2022; began this campaign in respectable fashion but last two outings were poor, given wind surgery in between but a respiratory noise was reported on latest start; stays 3m2f but this trip is major unknown territory.

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Forecast odds: 66-1

Eldorado Allen 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

The 18-runner Thyestes at Gowran Park (3m1f, heavy) in January was a deserved big-race win, since which he's been bought by sporting amateur rider (same stable); has not had much racing for a ten-year-old but disappointed when both 6-1 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and just 10-1 in last year's National, in the latter weakening badly on the turn for home.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: David Maxwell

Forecast odds: 50-1

Ain't That A Shame 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

17 Vanillier

He's generally far more workmanlike than fluent over his fences but produced a sound jumping display in this race (good to soft; 4lb higher here) last year, finishing strongly as well but he'd twice been rather messed about in traffic on the second circuit and left with far too much to do before taking second, Corach Rambler having gone well beyond recall; similar build-up to last year but requiring more improvement and he has a bit to prove in the mud, while on the other hand soft/heavy ground will place even greater demands on stamina and that is his major strength; has to be in serious calculations.

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 9-1

Vanillier 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

18 Mr Incredible

Placed in major handicaps on his three completions for this yard and the two non-completions weren't his fault, including as the saddle slipped when he was running a big race in last year's National; not seen again until his Midlands National second, so he's proved himself at 4m2f on heavy ground; now he has to do it all again four weeks later and the standing start might be a concern for one who used to have problems setting off in his races and still has issues at home, but he's a player if, as connections expect, that latest run improves his fitness.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 12-1

Mr Incredible 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

19 Run Wild Fred

Acts on heavy; his solitary chase win from 20 attempts came back in 2021; runner-up in that year's Irish National and the 2022 National Hunt Chase but he fell at the first Canal Turn in this race in 2022 and, after 356 days off, a respectable reappearance was much his best effort this term; didn't show much when 50-1 at Cheltenham last month.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Tom Hamilton

Forecast odds: 66-1

Run Wild Fred 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr T Hamilton Tnr: Gordon Elliott

20 Latenightpass

Remote finish last time (sole start on heavy) was over hurdles; second, first and fourth in three editions of the Aintree Foxhunters'; that was over 2m5f but he also finished second (to Foxy Jacks) and first in two cross-country handicaps over 3m5f at Cheltenham late last year; those weren't the greatest stamina tests for the distance but he found plenty; back with champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis (with Dan Skelton earlier this term) and his first runner now he has a full licence, this 11-year-old needs a good deal of respect with his Aintree record under the trainer's wife Gina Andrews.

Trainer: Tom Ellis

Jockey: Gina Andrews

Forecast odds: 25-1

Latenightpass 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Gina Andrews Tnr: T Ellis

21 Minella Crooner

Has shown his form over 2m7f on heavy ground this term but took a backward step behind I Am Maximus at Fairyhouse in February and pulled up at Cheltenham (33-1) last month; also pulled up in his two attempts at about 3m6f, so he's not high on the list.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Kevin Sexton

Forecast odds: 66-1

Minella Crooner 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Gordon Elliott

22 Adamantly Chosen

Runner-up in a maiden hurdle on sole start on heavy; weakened right out of it on his only two appearances over about 3m, including in the Cheltenham Grade 1 novice last March; however, he put 14 lengths between himself and his remaining three rivals (eventually headed by Roi Mage) after leading two out in a 3m2f conditions event on soft at Down Royal four weeks ago; needs better again but is much more interesting after that latest run.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 40-1

Adamantly Chosen 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

23 Mac Tottie

Probably acts on heavy; won twice at 2m5f over these fences in the 2021-2022 season but fell at the Chair when he tried 3m2f that December; also pulled up in that season's Welsh National and his successful return this winter from a long layoff was at 2m4f (not so good since); that leaves a big question mark over his stamina, to set against his trainer's good record at this meeting.

Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: James Bowen

Forecast odds: 66-1

Mac Tottie 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

24 Chemical Energy

Second in the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham (soft; unproven on heavy) last March; however, he pulled up after bad blunders in the Irish National next time and was again none too fluent when below-form sixth of 17 in the Kerry National in September on his only start this season; it's not been a copybook build-up.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Danny Gilligan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Chemical Energy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

25 Limerick Lace

Acts well on heavy; won three of her four starts this term, including last month's 2m4f Grade 2 mares' chase at Cheltenham, and the exception was her second of 20 to Coko Beach in the 3m Troytown at Navan (not her best jumping, crowded); seven-year-olds can no longer be ruled out straightaway, following Noble Yeats's triumph in 2022, but a stronger indication of stamina from her would be preferable.

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 16-1

Limerick Lace 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

26 Meetingofthewaters

Sent chasing this season and his second chase win came in smooth fashion in a top handicap at Leopardstown (3m, soft) at Christmas; hooded for both starts since (hampered when unseating first time) and good third of 21 at Cheltenham (3m1f, heavy) latest but that display also sparks concern over whether he will settle well enough; stacks of potential if he does.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 8-1

Meetingofthewaters 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

27 The Goffer

Best form when fourth in major handicaps at Cheltenham (3m1f) and Sandown (3m4f) last spring, albeit not seeing those races out nearly as well as those ahead; underperforming this term, capitulating badly from the home turn when a 34-length fifth back at Cheltenham (heavy) latest, so he probably does not have what it takes in this.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 50-1

The Goffer 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

28 Roi Mage

Took to this challenge expertly last year (good to soft) until six others went away from the second last and he was beaten 14 lengths; won a French cross-country race in November and stuck to his task well behind Adamantly Chosen last month; has seemingly had a better preparation than last year (when he had an injury in late January) and softer ground this time looks a help; has 2lb lower mark too and a good each-way chance.

Trainer: Patrick Griffin

Jockey: James Reveley

Forecast odds: 40-1

Roi Mage 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Reveley Tnr: Patrick Griffin

29 Glengouly

Made all on chase debut (2m2f) in late 2022 and recovered his form when second on heavy ground at Limerick (2m3f) and Gowran Park (3m1f Thyestes won by Ain't That A Shame; made most) on first two starts this season; weakened right out of it at Cheltenham (2m4f) latest but the Thyestes run means he needs a second look.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Glengouly 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: W P Mullins

30 Galia Des Liteaux

Clearly her two best efforts came in the mud at the big Warwick meeting in January 2023 and 2024, latterly with cheekpieces enlisted (kept since) when second of 14 in the 3m5f Classic Chase; that was a step up in trip and she stayed on well, which looked promising for this test, but running quite so poorly when 4-5 in a 3m mares' race at Exeter (also on heavy) on latest outing was offputting.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 25-1

Galia Des Liteaux 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

31 Panda Boy

Wore cheekpieces on last two starts when doing excellent late work to be second of 27 to Meetingofthewaters in a top handicap chase and fourth of 22 in a major handicap hurdle, both 3m at Leopardstown (soft; unproven on heavy); that suggested stamina reserves and his run in the 2023 Irish National (his only attempt beyond 3m) was creditable, albeit with four rivals moving away from him late on; not dismissed.

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 12-1

Panda Boy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

32 Eklat De Rire

Used to act on heavy; started favourite for the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November 2021 but pulled up that day and there's been only one ray of sunshine in his light career since, when second in a four-runner race this February; pulled up at Cheltenham last month.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 100-1

Eklat De Rire 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

33 Chambard

Ridden for the last three seasons by Lucy Turner; won the 2022 Kim Muir at Cheltenham and, despite his advanced years, hit a major career high when dominating the Becher over these fences (3m2f, heavy; 6lb higher here) from Coko Beach in December; out of form in his three starts since, however, and all three were also on heavy, including his only two attempts beyond 3m2f.

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Lucy Turner

Forecast odds: 66-1

Chambard 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner Tnr: Venetia Williams

Stormed home in major staying chases on good/good to soft last February/April, winning the Eider (4m1f), Scottish National (4m) and at Sandown (3m4f); wore cheekpieces with tongue-tie last two occasions; uncompetitive this term, for which the handicapper has dropped him back just the 1lb; the ground is a bigger question (not often seen on soft or heavy) but he's reportedly blossomed since Cheltenham and there's no doubt he'll be suited by every yard of this race if he's back to form.

Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 12-1

Kitty's Light 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree this week.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) £40 of free bet tokens for use on horse racing will added to your balance

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Aintree betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets

Free bets can be redeemed against any horse racing single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

2024 Grand National at Aintree:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National

2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win

Who will win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends?

How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider

2024 Grand National sweepstake: free online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.