Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree

Last year's winner Corach Rambler heads a field of 34 runners for the 2024 Randox Grand National (4.00) at Aintree on Saturday.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, the ten-year-old will attempt to join the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the world's greatest steeplechase and £1 million spectacle for the second consecutive year.

Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in the 4m2½f contest as he bids for a first National success since Hedgehunter in 2005. I Am Maximus , winner of last year's Irish National, and Meetingofthewaters , a two-time winner this season, present Mullins and owner JP McManus with their strongest chances. They are set to be ridden by Paul Townend and Danny Mullins.

Midlands National second Mr Incredible , Cotswold Chase scorer Capodanno , Stattler , Adamantly Chosen , Glengouly and Janidil complete the Closutton team.

Gordon Elliott, a three-time winner of the Grand National, is responsible for eight of the 34 runners at Aintree and his team is spearheaded by Delta Work , who finished third behind Noble Yeats in this race two years ago.

Noble Yeats returns for another crack this time, but Elliott also saddles Galvin , Coko Beach , Farouk D'Alene , The Goffer , Run Wild Fred , Chemical Energy and Minella Crooner . He did not declare top weight Conflated, who instead runs in the Melling Chase on Friday.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier finished second to Corach Rambler 12 months ago and returns in a bid to reverse the form. He is one of two declared for the County Meath trainer, with Paddy Power Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace lining up under Mark Walsh.

Scottish National winner Kitty's Light and Welsh National scorer Nassalam will form part of the home team for Christian Williams and Gary Moore, while Dan Skelton's Grade 2 winner Galia Des Liteaux has been declared.

Latenightpass , who will be a first runner for Tom Ellis as a fully licensed trainer, Eldorado Allen , Mac Tottie and Chambard complete the list of British-trained runners.

The Martin Brassil-trained Panda Boy features prominently in the market, as does the John McConnell-trained Mahler Mission , who was last seen finishing second to Datsalrightgino in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December.

2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo is one of three Henry de Bromhead-trained runners, with Ain't That A Shame and Eklat De Rire also taking their chance. Foxy Jacks – trained by Mouse Morris – and Patrick Griffin's Roi Mage complete the final field of 34, with the race shown live on ITV and Racing TV at 4pm on Saturday.

2024 Grand National : the full list of runners and riders for Saturday

Noble Yeats Harry Cobden Nassalam Caoilin Quinn Coko Beach Jordan Gainford Capodanno Keith Donoghue I Am Maximus Paul Townend Minella Indo Rachael Blackmore Corach Rambler Derek Fox Janidil Jody McGarvey Stattler Patrick Mullins Mahler Mission Ben Harvey Delta Work Jack Kennedy Foxy Jacks Gavin Brouder Galvin Sam Ewing Farouk D'Alene Donagh Meyler Eldorado Allen Brendan Powell Ain't That A Shame David Maxwell Vanillier Sean Flanagan Mr Incredible Brian Hayes Run Wild Fred Tom Hamilton Latenightpass Gina Andrews Minella Crooner Kevin Sexton Adamantly Chosen Sean O'Keeffe Mac Tottie James Bowen Chemical Energy Danny Gilligan Limerick Lace Mark Walsh Meetingofthewaters Danny Mullins The Goffer Sean Bowen Roi Mage James Reveley Glengouly Michael O'Sullivan Galia Des Liteaux Harry Skelton Panda Boy JJ Slevin Eklat De Dire Darragh O'Keeffe Chambard Lucy Turner Kitty's Light Jack Tudor

2024 Grand National : forecast betting odds for the big race

Corach Rambler – 7-1f

I Am Maximus – 15-2

Meetingofthewaters – 10-1

Panda Boy – 10-1

Vanillier – 10-1

Limerick Lace – 11-1

Kitty's Light – 12-1

Mr Incredible – 12-1

Mahler Mission – 14-1

Delta Work – 16-1

Minella Indo – 16-1

Noble Yeats – 20-1

Coko Beach – 22-1

Galia Des Liteaux – 25-1

Nassalam – 28-1

Galvin – 33-1

Latenightpass – 33-1

Ain't That A Shame – 40-1

Capodanno – 40-1

Chemical Energy – 40-1

Foxy Jacks – 40-1

Adamantly Chosen – 50-1

Mac Tottie – 50-1

Roi Mage – 50-1

Run Wild Fred – 50-1

Stattler – 50-1

C hambard – 66-1

Glengouly – 66-1

Farouk D'Alene – 66-1

Minella Crooner – 66-1

The Goffer – 66-1

Eklat De Rire – 100-1

Eldorado Allen – 100-1

Janidil – 100-1

2024 Grand National : Aintree verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction

By Olly Eden, tipster

Trained by the shrewd Martin Brassil, who clinched this prize with Numbersixvalverde in 2006, PANDA BOY has seemingly been laid out for this race all season and makes stacks of appeal.

The eight-year-old advertised his liking for a big-field stamina test when fifth in a soft-ground Irish Grand National last season. Reportedly a much stronger individual this year, he impressed with his finishing effort to chase home Meetingofthewaters – with who he's weighted to reverse form – over the Christmas period, and his latest fourth over hurdles was another very eyecatching performance. Sneaking in near the foot of the weights, he boasts the ideal National profile and, while he may prefer a sounder surface, his four best Racing Post Ratings have all been achieved on soft ground.

If there's one horse in the line-up who could blow this apart it's I Am Maximus . Willie Mullins' challenger is a risky proposition given his dubious jumping and the fact all his best form is at Fairyhouse, but there's no doubt he possesses a massive engine, as he displayed in spades when surging to the front to land the Irish equivalent last year. His smooth victory in the Bobbyjo Chase was the ideal prep run and, if he gets into any sort of rhythm, he'll be a huge danger to all over a trip he'll relish.

Vanillier was no match for I Am Maximus in the Fairyhouse event last time, but that should tee him up nicely for a second shot at trying to land this prize. A dour stayer, he stayed on strongly to finish runner-up in last year's Grand National having arguably been set too much to do. He's 9lb better off with the favourite Corach Rambler this time and he's another who has been trained to peak on Saturday.

Seven-year-old Meetingofthewaters completes the shortlist. His Ultima third suggests he could be ahead of his mark.

Panda Boy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

