2024 Grand National at Aintree: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 32 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National (4.00), the world's most famous jumps race run at Aintree on Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full 2024 Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.
The 2024 Grand National verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction
By Richard Austen, Spotlight editor
1. Mahler Mission
2. Vanillier
3. Roi Mage
4. Mr Incredible
Falling when in a clear lead at the Cheltenham Festival could be a career-defining moment for many horses but MAHLER MISSION (nap) can sweep that disappointment aside by winning the Grand National. His jumping has generally looked far more of a strength than a weakness and he is well worth this second crack at a marathon distance after having that National Hunt Chase snatched away from him so late in the day 13 months ago. Vanillier and Kitty's Light stay all day but have more to prove on soft or heavy ground, with Vanillier perhaps the more likely to go on it and he's the second choice on the strength of his excellent and slightly unfortunate, strong-finishing second in last year's National. Corach Rambler, who breezed into an unassailable lead early on the run-in that day, has another big shout if he can back up last month's Gold Cup run, while Mr Incredible would too if he can dig deep again after his good run over 4m2f on heavy ground four weeks ago. Noble Yeats has been first and a never-nearer fourth in the last two Grand Nationals, and there are reasons to believe that Roi Mage can build on his bold show in last year's race. I Am Maximus would present a highly persuasive case were it not for having so many fences to jump, while Adamantly Chosen is another interesting Mullins runner. In conclusion, the vote goes to Mahler Mission ahead of Vanillier, Roi Mage and Mr Incredible.
2024 Grand National free bets: bet on the Grand National with bet365
What time is the Grand National today and how can I watch it?
The 2024 Randox Grand National will be shown live on ITV and Racing TV at 4pm on Saturday.
Grand National favourites: who heads the betting at Aintree?
Corach Rambler will this year bid to follow in the footsteps of Grand National legend Red Rum and recent Aintree hero Tiger Roll by winning back-to-back runnings of this famous prize.
Trained by Lucinda Russell and ridden by Derek Fox, Corach Rambler rewarded Grand National favourite backers with a convincing win in 2023 and he will be well fancied by the betting public to write yet more history on Saturday.
He is forecast to go off Grand National favourite along with I Am Maximus.
2024 Grand National: forecast betting odds for the big race
- Corach Rambler – 7-1f
- I Am Maximus – 15-2
- Meetingofthewaters – 10-1
- Panda Boy – 10-1
- Vanillier – 10-1
- Limerick Lace – 11-1
- Kitty's Light – 12-1
- Mr Incredible – 12-1
- Mahler Mission – 14-1
- Delta Work – 16-1
- Minella Indo – 16-1
- Noble Yeats – 20-1
- Coko Beach – 22-1
- Galia Des Liteaux – 25-1
- Nassalam – 28-1
- Galvin – 33-1
- Latenightpass – 33-1
- Ain't That A Shame – 40-1
- Capodanno – 40-1
- Chemical Energy – 40-1
- Foxy Jacks – 40-1
- Adamantly Chosen – 50-1
- Mac Tottie – 50-1
- Roi Mage – 50-1
- Stattler – 50-1
- Glengouly – 66-1
- Farouk D'Alene – 66-1
- Minella Crooner – 66-1
- The Goffer – 66-1
- Eklat De Rire – 100-1
- Eldorado Allen – 100-1
- Janidil – 100-1
2024 Grand National: final declarations and the full list of runners
1 Noble Yeats
2022 Grand National winner and fourth in it (again on good to soft) last year when he was hard work from out the back and never got near the leaders; hurdling on last three starts, winning a Grade 2 but coming up well short when the cheekpieces (which had served him well hitherto) were restored at Cheltenham one month ago; just 1lb lower than last year but his strength of stamina will presumably be well served by a slog in the mud.
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 20-1
2 Nassalam
Revelation with two wins in refitted blinkers on heavy ground at Chepstow this winter, notably in tremendous style in the Welsh National (3m6f); has a 16lb higher mark here and never seriously figured when he had a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup (33-1) but deep ground would boost his chance.
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Caoilin Quinn
Forecast odds: 28-1
3 Coko Beach
Stays 3m4f; career-best form in major handicaps this season, including over these fences when second in the heavy-ground Becher, before winning his cross-country debut (3m) in February; handicapper has responded but chief headache for backers is what he did in the last two Grand Nationals, as he disputed the lead long way but ended 66 lengths adrift on first occasion and pulled up on second; may need a different tactic.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Forecast odds: 22-1
4 Capodanno
His heavy-ground form was over hurdles; not always a fluent jumper but won Grade 2 at Cheltenham (3m1f) in January and matched that career best when fourth in a 2m4f Grade 1 there (soft) last month; he also negotiated these fences in the National last year but folded turning for home and was pulled up, so there is no evidence he will stay the trip.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Forecast odds: 40-1
5 I Am Maximus
Among the backmarkers for an awfully long way in the Irish National at Fairyhouse (3m5f, soft) last April but he still got up close home; that couldn't have augured better for this long distance and he's raised his game further for two wins (2m4f/3m1f) back at Fairyhouse, the latest of which (easily from Vanillier) makes him look well handicapped; still doesn't fly his fences and tends to take them markedly to his left, so jumping is the big worry but he has plenty going for him otherwise.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 15-2
6 Minella Indo
Acts on heavy; won the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup and has always shaped as if stamina is a strong suit; while his powers are on the wane, so is his handicap mark and he took well to the Cheltenham cross-country in December when last seen; ante-post favourite for the festival cross-country race there which was abandoned; it's ten years since any horse aged more than nine has won the National but 15 were placed in the last ten runnings (six in the last five) and 11-year-olds won it in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 16-1
7 Corach Rambler
Sole run on heavy was a win on rules debut; tasted success at two Cheltenham Festivals, coming from well off the pace, before the even sweeter prize of this race last year when he was never far away and had zero alarms before some idling in front after grabbing total control at the final fence (much earlier than usual); last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup (soft) seemed to show the ceiling of his ability, when it looked exceedingly hard work for him from the final fence, but that was while finishing an excellent third with career-best form; 13lb higher than last year but still well in and should go well if the Gold Cup did not make him dig too deep.
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 7-1f
8 Janidil
Acts on heavy; third in the 2022 Irish Gold Cup over 3m, but seen more often at about 2m4f and that's where he's registered his best wins and peak efforts; backward steps on last two outings further undermine his prospects.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
Forecast odds: 100-1
9 Stattler
Acts on heavy; easily won the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and this will be only his second appearance over a marathon trip; that's enticing but he was pulled up in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup and has not really sparked in his three runs this term; did not take to it at all on the banks course at Punchestown last time but there are none of those hindrances here.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
Forecast odds: 50-1
10 Mahler Mission
Usually front-runs or races prominently; best known for last year's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (3m6f, soft; has won well on soft to heavy) where he was four lengths ahead when falling two out; that left a stamina question unanswered but he resumed improvement to be second in the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November when last seen; raised 7lb but he's a second-season chaser who may well improve again and makes serious appeal.
Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Ben Harvey
Forecast odds: 14-1
11 Delta Work
Won the 3m6f cross-country at Cheltenham Festival in 2022 (heavy) and 2023 (soft); the 2022 Grand National was not his best round of jumping but he challenged for the lead two out before finishing a tired, 22-length third; unseated mid-race in it last year; below form this term but Cheltenham last month should have been much more instructive and his race was abandoned; blinkers now replace cheekpieces; only 3lb lower than in this two years ago but he can't be dismissed.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
Forecast odds: 16-1
12 Foxy Jacks
Best of his runs on heavy was his win in a maiden hurdle in 2020; fell in the 2022 Topham over these fences; won a Cheltenham cross-country race (3m5f, good to soft) in November, having come a cropper on two earlier attempts at that course, but this 8lb higher mark seems to demand another major career best.
Trainer: Mouse Morris
Jockey: Gavin Brouder
Forecast odds: 40-1
13 Galvin
National Hunt Chase winner at Cheltenham in 2021 and second to Delta Work in the cross-country there (soft) in March 2023, both over 3m6f; unseated at the first in the Grand National last April; this season's form is not good enough and although these spring races will have been bigger targets, he hasn't actually won a race on worse than good to soft since 2019.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Sam Ewing
Forecast odds: 33-1
14 Farouk D'Alene
Smart novice chaser two seasons back; 613 days off before this term, easily best of four runs since when beaten a neck in a Pertemps qualifier over hurdles but he was pulled up in the Final last month; stays 3m1f and goes well on heavy; that still leaves him with plenty to prove, including as he capsized at the first fence in a big field on reappearance.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Donagh Meyler
Forecast odds: 66-1
15 Eldorado Allen
Won a maiden hurdle on heavy; recorded his best ratings in 2022; began this campaign in respectable fashion but last two outings were poor, given wind surgery in between but a respiratory noise was reported on latest start; stays 3m2f but this trip is major unknown territory.
Trainer: Joe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Forecast odds: 100-1
16 Ain't That A Shame
The 18-runner Thyestes at Gowran Park (3m1f, heavy) in January was a deserved big-race win, since which he's been bought by sporting amateur rider (same stable); has not had much racing for a ten-year-old but disappointed when both 6-1 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and just 10-1 in last year's National, in the latter weakening badly on the turn for home.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: David Maxwell
Forecast odds: 40-1
17 Vanillier
He's generally far more workmanlike than fluent over his fences but produced a sound jumping display in this race (good to soft; 4lb higher here) last year, finishing strongly as well but he'd twice been rather messed about in traffic on the second circuit and left with far too much to do before taking second, Corach Rambler having gone well beyond recall; similar build-up to last year but requiring more improvement and he has a bit to prove in the mud, while on the other hand soft/heavy ground will place even greater demands on stamina and that is his major strength; has to be in serious calculations.
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 10-1
18 Mr Incredible
Placed in major handicaps on his three completions for this yard and the two non-completions weren't his fault, including as the saddle slipped when he was running a big race in last year's National; not seen again until his Midlands National second, so he's proved himself at 4m2f on heavy ground; now he has to do it all again four weeks later and the standing start might be a concern for one who used to have problems setting off in his races and still has issues at home, but he's a player if, as connections expect, that latest run improves his fitness.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 12-1
19 Run Wild Fred
NON-RUNNER
20 Latenightpass
Remote finish last time (sole start on heavy) was over hurdles; second, first and fourth in three editions of the Aintree Foxhunters'; that was over 2m5f but he also finished second (to Foxy Jacks) and first in two cross-country handicaps over 3m5f at Cheltenham late last year; those weren't the greatest stamina tests for the distance but he found plenty; back with champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis (with Dan Skelton earlier this term) and his first runner now he has a full licence, this 11-year-old needs a good deal of respect with his Aintree record under the trainer's wife Gina Andrews.
Trainer: Tom Ellis
Jockey: Gina Andrews
Forecast odds: 33-1
21 Minella Crooner
Has shown his form over 2m7f on heavy ground this term but took a backward step behind I Am Maximus at Fairyhouse in February and pulled up at Cheltenham (33-1) last month; also pulled up in his two attempts at about 3m6f, so he's not high on the list.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Kevin Sexton
Forecast odds: 66-1
22 Adamantly Chosen
Runner-up in a maiden hurdle on sole start on heavy; weakened right out of it on his only two appearances over about 3m, including in the Cheltenham Grade 1 novice last March; however, he put 14 lengths between himself and his remaining three rivals (eventually headed by Roi Mage) after leading two out in a 3m2f conditions event on soft at Down Royal four weeks ago; needs better again but is much more interesting after that latest run.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 50-1
23 Mac Tottie
Probably acts on heavy; won twice at 2m5f over these fences in the 2021-2022 season but fell at the Chair when he tried 3m2f that December; also pulled up in that season's Welsh National and his successful return this winter from a long layoff was at 2m4f (not so good since); that leaves a big question mark over his stamina, to set against his trainer's good record at this meeting.
Trainer: Peter Bowen
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 50-1
24 Chemical Energy
Second in the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham (soft; unproven on heavy) last March; however, he pulled up after bad blunders in the Irish National next time and was again none too fluent when below-form sixth of 17 in the Kerry National in September on his only start this season; it's not been a copybook build-up.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Danny Gilligan
Forecast odds: 40-1
25 Limerick Lace
Acts well on heavy; won three of her four starts this term, including last month's 2m4f Grade 2 mares' chase at Cheltenham, and the exception was her second of 20 to Coko Beach in the 3m Troytown at Navan (not her best jumping, crowded); seven-year-olds can no longer be ruled out straightaway, following Noble Yeats's triumph in 2022, but a stronger indication of stamina from her would be preferable.
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 11-1
26 Meetingofthewaters
Sent chasing this season and his second chase win came in smooth fashion in a top handicap at Leopardstown (3m, soft) at Christmas; hooded for both starts since (hampered when unseating first time) and good third of 21 at Cheltenham (3m1f, heavy) latest but that display also sparks concern over whether he will settle well enough; stacks of potential if he does.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 10-1
27 The Goffer
Best form when fourth in major handicaps at Cheltenham (3m1f) and Sandown (3m4f) last spring, albeit not seeing those races out nearly as well as those ahead; underperforming this term, capitulating badly from the home turn when a 34-length fifth back at Cheltenham (heavy) latest, so he probably does not have what it takes in this.
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 66-1
28 Roi Mage
Took to this challenge expertly last year (good to soft) until six others went away from the second last and he was beaten 14 lengths; won a French cross-country race in November and stuck to his task well behind Adamantly Chosen last month; has seemingly had a better preparation than last year (when he had an injury in late January) and softer ground this time looks a help; has 2lb lower mark too and a good each-way chance.
Trainer: Patrick Griffin
Jockey: James Reveley
Forecast odds: 50-1
29 Glengouly
Made all on chase debut (2m2f) in late 2022 and recovered his form when second on heavy ground at Limerick (2m3f) and Gowran Park (3m1f Thyestes won by Ain't That A Shame; made most) on first two starts this season; weakened right out of it at Cheltenham (2m4f) latest but the Thyestes run means he needs a second look.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
Forecast odds: 66-1
30 Galia Des Liteaux
Clearly her two best efforts came in the mud at the big Warwick meeting in January 2023 and 2024, latterly with cheekpieces enlisted (kept since) when second of 14 in the 3m5f Classic Chase; that was a step up in trip and she stayed on well, which looked promising for this test, but running quite so poorly when 4-5 in a 3m mares' race at Exeter (also on heavy) on latest outing was offputting.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 25-1
31 Panda Boy
Wore cheekpieces on last two starts when doing excellent late work to be second of 27 to Meetingofthewaters in a top handicap chase and fourth of 22 in a major handicap hurdle, both 3m at Leopardstown (soft; unproven on heavy); that suggested stamina reserves and his run in the 2023 Irish National (his only attempt beyond 3m) was creditable, albeit with four rivals moving away from him late on; not dismissed.
Trainer: Martin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 10-1
32 Eklat De Rire
Used to act on heavy; started favourite for the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November 2021 but pulled up that day and there's been only one ray of sunshine in his light career since, when second in a four-runner race this February; pulled up at Cheltenham last month.
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 100-1
33 Chambard
NON-RUNNER
34 Kitty's Light
Stormed home in major staying chases on good/good to soft last February/April, winning the Eider (4m1f), Scottish National (4m) and at Sandown (3m4f); wore cheekpieces with tongue-tie last two occasions; uncompetitive this term, for which the handicapper has dropped him back just the 1lb; the ground is a bigger question (not often seen on soft or heavy) but he's reportedly blossomed since Cheltenham and there's no doubt he'll be suited by every yard of this race if he's back to form.
Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 12-1
Get £30 in free bets with bet365 for the Grand National
bet365 are offering £30 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree this week.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £30 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to bet365 through this link and click the 'Join' button
- Create your username and password and sign up for an account
- Make a qualifying deposit between £5-10 and claim the offer to receive three times that value in free bets
- Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and allow these bets to settle
- Your free bets up to the value of £30 will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled
bet365 betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Grand National betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customer offer
- Minimum deposit requirement
- Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets
- Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply
- Returns exclude Bet Credits stake
- Time limits and T&Cs apply
2024 Grand National at Aintree:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win
Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home
Who will win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends?
How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider
2024 Grand National sweepstake: free online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 13 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 13:45, 13 April 2024
- Grand National debuts for a Premier League regular and the Wembley announcer commentating on his second horserace
- Police seize three drones during racing at Aintree on Friday while brawl contributes to eight arrests
- 2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Who will Rachael Blackmore ride in the 2024 Grand National and who is the other female jockey in the race?
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Grand National debuts for a Premier League regular and the Wembley announcer commentating on his second horserace
- Police seize three drones during racing at Aintree on Friday while brawl contributes to eight arrests
- 2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Who will Rachael Blackmore ride in the 2024 Grand National and who is the other female jockey in the race?
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses