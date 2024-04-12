2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Aintree

The Randox Grand National (4.00) is the most exciting races of the year and one of the hardest puzzles to solve. Here, ten of our experts provide their fancy for the big race at Aintree this Saturday.

Forecast odds: 7-1f

By Tom Park, audience editor

I know he's favourite but I still think Corach Rambler is the one to beat. He was miles the best horse in the race last year and could even afford to idle considerably in the closing stages and still win comfortably.

He might be up 13lb, but he was worth a lot more than the winning margin suggested last year and his run in the Gold Cup showed he arguably should be carrying top weight here.

Corach Rambler lands the 2023 Grand National under Derek Fox Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He jumps and stays. I suspect jockey Derek Fox would like to follow something that will carry him deeper into the race this time. Granted a clear round he has a terrific chance, and I could see him drifting out to a more backable price like he did last year.

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

By Joseph Eccles, digital journalist

Forecast odds: 15-2

The ground has come right for I Am Maximus, who faced similarly testing conditions when coming with a late charge to land last year's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

I Am Maximus (Jody McGarvey) takes the final fence in the Bobbyjo Chase last time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A Grade 1 winner since, he benefited from the drop in grade to land the Bobbyjo Chase back at Fairyhouse last time and that brought his form figures in chases below Grade 1 level to 2211.

He comes into this contest well in on his revised official rating and he looks the class angle in the race.

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Forecast odds: 10-1

By James Hill, RFO and Weekender tipster

I think it will be JP McManus and Willie Mullins' Grand National, but it's not easy choosing between I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters.

I Am Maximus is an Irish National winner who smashed Vanillier at Fairyhouse last time, but Meetingofthewaters appeals that little bit more. I loved his prep in the Ultima at Cheltenham, while he was an authoritative winner of the Paddy Power at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Ireland's last two winners of the National both ran in that contest before going on to Aintree glory.

By Liam Headd, The Punt

The seven-year-old is one of a number of Willie Mullins-trained runners towards the head of the market and his third-placed finish in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival has set him up for this.

He handled the step up in trip, which was the furthest he had run before, and he looked like he would appreciate another test of stamina. The ground was heavy that day, while both his wins this season have come on soft, so there is no issue if the ground is testing on Saturday.

He’s running off the same mark he did at the festival, which saw him produce a career-best Racing Post Rating, so if in similar form he should have every chance here.

Meetingofthewaters 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Olly Eden, assistant Weekender editor

Trained by the ultra-shrewd Martin Brassil, who clinched this prize with Numbersixvalverde in 2006, Panda Boy has seemingly been laid out for this race all season and makes stacks of appeal.

The eight-year-old advertised his liking for a big-field stamina test when fifth in a soft-ground Irish Grand National last season. Reportedly a much stronger individual this year, he impressed with his finishing effort to chase home Meetingofthewaters – with whom he's weighted to reverse form – over the Christmas period. His latest fourth over hurdles was another eye-catching performance.

Sneaking in near the bottom of the weights, he boasts the ideal National profile and, while he may prefer a sounder surface, his four best Racing Post Ratings have all been achieved on soft ground.

By Charlie Huggins, The Punt

Panda Boy is 11lb better off with Meetingofthewaters than when second to that rival at Leopardstown in December and meets I Am Maximus on 4lb better terms when fifth behind the JP McManus-owned winner in last year's Irish Grand National.

Rule The World was second in the previous season's Irish Grand National before going one better in the Aintree equivalent in 2016 and Pineau De Re prepped for his 2014 victory by finishing third in the Pertemps Final.

Therefore, Panda Boy's placed effort in Listed company over hurdles last time should set him up nicely for this for trainer Martin Brassil, who landed the Grand National in 2006 with Numbersixvalverde.

Panda Boy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Maddy Playle, presenter and tipster

Qualified with a satisfactory second in the Midlands Grand National in testing conditions last time and was catching the eye when pulled up late on last year when his saddle slipped.

Placed in both the Classic Chase and Kim Muir in the past and has plenty in his favour.

Mr Incredible 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Paul Kealy, senior tipster

Delta Work seems to be the forgotten horse of the race as he went off at 10-1 when third to Noble Yeats and 11-1 when unseating at the 21st (going fine) a year ago off slightly higher marks than he has this year.

He went into each running on the back of success in the Cross Country at Cheltenham, a race he was being primed for again this year, but its abandonment might prove a blessing in disguise.

He did seem to run out of puff when third two years ago and he was beaten 22 lengths in the end (21lb better with the winner now), but that year he'd been in a proper set-to with Tiger Roll on heavy ground at Cheltenham not much more than three weeks earlier.

Delta Work will be much fresher this year and is 3lb lower than in 2022.

Delta Work (right): three-time cross-country winner including twice at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

By Nick Watts, Weekender editor

Is Delta Work the forgotten horse of this year's Grand National?

He is a big price and has not been talked up much before, but his back form is quite compelling and this season has been a non-event for him after the cancellation of the Cross Country at Cheltenham.

He was third in this race two years ago behind Noble Yeats and was just creeping into contention when unseating on the second circuit last season.

Conditions are set to be testing, but that may help his cause if they go a bit slower – it could more resemble a cross-country race, the type of event he has excelled at in recent years – he is a three-time winner over the banks including two at the Cheltenham Festival.

This season he has raced only three times and this will be his first start since the Boyne Hurdle in February. He comes here fresh and I think he is overpriced.

Delta Work 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Matt Rennie, The Punt

I cannot understand why Galia Des Liteaux is the price she is.

The Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old has some top-class staying chase form, including when runner-up in the Classic Chase in January behind My Silver Lining, who has followed up with two solid runs in the Grand National Trial and Midlands National. Beauport, who was pulled up at Warwick, also won at Uttoxeter.

Three of her four wins have come on soft ground or worse, so she should relish conditions.

Galia Des Liteaux 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

