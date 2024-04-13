Racing Post logo
Grand National festival

2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

The wait for the 2024 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post . . .

Tom Segal, Pricewise

CORACH RAMBLER
2 Mahler Mission
3 Kitty's Light
4 Vanillier

Silk
Corach Rambler16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Paul Kealy, senior tipster

I AM MAXIMUS
2 Delta Work
3 Kitty's Light
4 Panda Boy

Silk
I Am Maximus16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith Melrose, betting editor

I AM MAXIMUS
2 Kitty's Light
3 Capodanno
4 Minella Indo

Silk
I Am Maximus16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

David Jennings, Upping The Ante

GALIA DES LITEAUX
2 Mahler Mission
3 Meetingofthewaters
4 Vanillier

Silk
Galia Des Liteaux16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Kevin Morley, big-race trends

KITTY'S LIGHT
2 Vanillier
3 Galia Des Liteaux
4 Panda Boy

Silk
Kitty's Light16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Richard Birch, tipster

VANILLIER
2 I Am Maximus
3 Minella Indo
4 Galvin

Silk
Vanillier16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Conor Fennelly, tipster

LIMERICK LACE
2 Mahler Mission
3 Minella Indo
4 Roi Mage

Silk
Limerick Lace16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Steve Mason, handicapper

CORACH RAMBLER
2 I Am Maximus
3 Delta Work
4 Galia Des Liteaux

Silk
Corach Rambler16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Johnny Pearson, handicapper

I AM MAXIMUS
2 Noble Yeats
3 Coko Beach
4 The Goffer

Silk
I Am Maximus16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Liam Headd, The Punt

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS
2 Galia Des Liteaux
3 Limerick Lace
4 Nassalam

Silk
Meetingofthewaters16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

2024 Grand National at Aintree:

Grand National 2024: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National 

2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win 

Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide 

Who will win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends? 

How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider 

2024 Grand National sweepstake: free online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race 

