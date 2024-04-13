2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

The wait for the 2024 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post . . .

Tom Segal, Pricewise

1 CORACH RAMBLER

2 Mahler Mission

3 Kitty's Light

4 Vanillier

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Paul Kealy, senior tipster

1 I AM MAXIMUS

2 Delta Work

3 Kitty's Light

4 Panda Boy

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Keith Melrose, betting editor

1 I AM MAXIMUS

2 Kitty's Light

3 Capodanno

4 Minella Indo

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

David Jennings, Upping The Ante

1 GALIA DES LITEAUX

2 Mahler Mission

3 Meetingofthewaters

4 Vanillier

Galia Des Liteaux 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Kevin Morley, big-race trends

1 KITTY'S LIGHT

2 Vanillier

3 Galia Des Liteaux

4 Panda Boy

Kitty's Light 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Richard Birch, tipster

1 VANILLIER

2 I Am Maximus

3 Minella Indo

4 Galvin

Vanillier 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Conor Fennelly, tipster

1 LIMERICK LACE

2 Mahler Mission

3 Minella Indo

4 Roi Mage

Limerick Lace 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Steve Mason, handicapper

1 CORACH RAMBLER

2 I Am Maximus

3 Delta Work

4 Galia Des Liteaux

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Johnny Pearson, handicapper

1 I AM MAXIMUS

2 Noble Yeats

3 Coko Beach

4 The Goffer

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Liam Headd, The Punt

1 MEETINGOFTHEWATERS

2 Galia Des Liteaux

3 Limerick Lace

4 Nassalam

Meetingofthewaters 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

