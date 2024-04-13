2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
The wait for the 2024 Randox Grand National (4.00) is almost over and our team of expert tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post . . .
Tom Segal, Pricewise
1 CORACH RAMBLER
2 Mahler Mission
3 Kitty's Light
4 Vanillier
Paul Kealy, senior tipster
1 I AM MAXIMUS
2 Delta Work
3 Kitty's Light
4 Panda Boy
Keith Melrose, betting editor
1 I AM MAXIMUS
2 Kitty's Light
3 Capodanno
4 Minella Indo
David Jennings, Upping The Ante
1 GALIA DES LITEAUX
2 Mahler Mission
3 Meetingofthewaters
4 Vanillier
2024 Grand National free bets: bet on the Grand National with bet365
Kevin Morley, big-race trends
1 KITTY'S LIGHT
2 Vanillier
3 Galia Des Liteaux
4 Panda Boy
Richard Birch, tipster
1 VANILLIER
2 I Am Maximus
3 Minella Indo
4 Galvin
Conor Fennelly, tipster
1 LIMERICK LACE
2 Mahler Mission
3 Minella Indo
4 Roi Mage
Steve Mason, handicapper
1 CORACH RAMBLER
2 I Am Maximus
3 Delta Work
4 Galia Des Liteaux
Johnny Pearson, handicapper
1 I AM MAXIMUS
2 Noble Yeats
3 Coko Beach
4 The Goffer
Liam Headd, The Punt
1 MEETINGOFTHEWATERS
2 Galia Des Liteaux
3 Limerick Lace
4 Nassalam
Get £30 in free bets with bet365 for the Grand National
bet365 are offering £30 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree this week.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £30 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to bet365 through this link and click the 'Join' button
- Create your username and password and sign up for an account
- Make a qualifying deposit between £5-10 and claim the offer to receive three times that value in free bets
- Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and allow these bets to settle
- Your free bets up to the value of £30 will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled
bet365 betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Grand National betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customer offer
- Minimum deposit requirement
- Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets
- Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply
- Returns exclude Bet Credits stake
- Time limits and T&Cs apply
2024 Grand National at Aintree:
Grand National 2024: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win
Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
Who will win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends?
How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider
2024 Grand National sweepstake: free online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 13 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 10:30, 13 April 2024
- Grand National debuts for a Premier League regular and the Wembley announcer commentating on his second horserace
- Police seize three drones during racing at Aintree on Friday while brawl contributes to eight arrests
- 2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Who will Rachael Blackmore ride in the 2024 Grand National and who is the other female jockey in the race?
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Grand National debuts for a Premier League regular and the Wembley announcer commentating on his second horserace
- Police seize three drones during racing at Aintree on Friday while brawl contributes to eight arrests
- 2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Who will Rachael Blackmore ride in the 2024 Grand National and who is the other female jockey in the race?
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses