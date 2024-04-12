2024 Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide

A field of 34 runners will go to post for the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree this Saturday, but who will come out on top in the Randox Grand National? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV at 4pm on Saturday.



1 Noble Yeats

DJ's view: Never say never when it comes to Emmet Mullins. That man doesn't just pull rabbits out of hats, elephants and rhinoceroses come out as well. He does things others never dream of doing, and his latest piece of improvisation has been not to let Noble Yeats see a fence in public since last May. He's been hurdling. The 2022 hero is 18lb higher now, but he was fourth last year off 1lb higher. Expect him to finish somewhere between third and seventh.

Trainer view: Emmet Mullins: "He's had a good prep and came out of Cheltenham very well. The ground is going to be a bit of a negative, as his best form is on nice, spring ground, but he's in good form and will run a good race. It's no more a worry that he has top weight as it's only 1lb more, and he has the weight for a good reason. He ran a good race off a big weight last year. Fingers crossed going for the Stayers' Hurdle rather than the Gold Cup will have him a bit fresher."

Star rating: ***

Noble Yeats 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Emmet Mullins

2 Nassalam

DJ's view: The more mud the merrier. He won the Welsh National by 34 lengths but the problem is the handicapper took the form literally. Hence, he is running off 161 here. Is he the second-best horse in the race? I don't think so.

Trainer view: Gary Moore: "It's great Caoilin [Quinn] is back to partner him as they get on great together. We hope he'll go well."

Star rating: **

Nassalam 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary Moore

3 Coko Beach

DJ's view: A smashing servant, who is somehow still only nine. Can someone please check his birth certificate as he seems to have been around forever. Runner-up in the Becher in December, but it's the last half-mile that could catch him out here. Will his stamina hold out? I'm not so sure. And he's rated 161, for goodness sake.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "He's been some horse for us over the years and it's hard to believe he's still only nine. That said, is he well handicapped? Probably not. He'll run well for a long way, though."

Star rating: **

Coko Beach 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4 Capodanno

DJ's view: A class act, ridden by a class act and trained by an even classier act, so how on earth is he 40-1? He's a Cotswold Chase winner, who was fourth in the Ryanair. He's a ridiculous price – I'm not saying he will win or even be placed, but he's a ridiculous price.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "This has been his target all year. He'll handle the track and I think he's a horse who can be better than a handicapper. He ran well in the Ryanair and he might be well-in."

Star rating: ***

Capodanno 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: W P Mullins

5 I Am Maximus

DJ's view: Last year's Irish Grand National winner is trying to follow in the famous footsteps of Numbersixvalverde and Bobbyjo by winning Grand Nationals on both sides of the Irish Sea. He's not a particularly good jumper, and has a habit of headbutting a fence, but, boy, does he have ability. Quite possibly the most talented horse in the race.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He has done everything right since he won for the first time over fences in the Irish National last year. Paul [Townend] gave him a super ride that day and he rides again. I thought he showed huge improvement to win the Bobbyjo and I think he comes here with more than an average chance off the weight he has."

Star rating: ***

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6 Minella Indo

DJ's view: The 2021 Gold Cup winner has a touch of class, but does he retain enough of his old ability to win the National, and is the ground quick enough? Not for me.

Trainer view: Henry de Bromhead: "Minella Indo seems to be in great form and is well in himself. He has form on all sorts of ground and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on. He still retains plenty of ability and we're hoping for a good run from him."

Star rating: **

Minella Indo 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7 Corach Rambler

DJ's view: Last year's hero is back to try to emulate Tiger Roll. Fancying him makes sense. He won the race last year and he probably would have won it with 13lb more on his back too. He looks a better horse this year, but I just can't get it out of my head how exhausted he was during those lung-bursting final 100 yards of the Gold Cup. It must have left a mark.

Trainer view: Lucinda Russell: "We know he's proven around the track, and I think he's got every chance. He's really tucked up since Cheltenham and is very fit – he's exactly where we want him to be."

Star rating: ***

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

8 Janidil

DJ's view: Arrives in bad form, doesn't stay, can't win.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He's a good, solid individual who hasn't been setting the world alight this season and while he'll need a lot of things to go right to win a National, he deserves to take his chance."

Star rating: *

Janidil 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: W P Mullins

9 Stattler

DJ's view: It hasn't been exactly smooth sailing since he sprinted away with the 2022 National Hunt Chase. Indeed, the waters could hardly have been choppier. He hasn't won in more than two years and is surely more effective on quicker ground. It's a no from me, and I would urge you to vote the same way.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "You have to dismiss his run at Punchestown because he didn't have enough experience over those type of obstacles, especially the banks. I think the flat track will suit, jumping won't be a problem and if he comes back to his run behind Allaho at Thurles then he has his chance."

Star rating: *

Stattler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

10 Mahler Mission

DJ's view: Now you're talking. You should get to know this guy. It looked like he was poised to win last season's National Hunt Chase when he crashed out at the second-last, and it looks like he has been laid out for this ever since. His Coral Gold Cup run was a cracker and, while the stats say his 133-day absence is a hindrance, I have a feeling it will be a help. He's fresh, he's a fabulous jumper and he's got a fantastic chance. He's my second choice.

Trainer view: John McConnell: "Everything has gone smoothly. I think soft ground will be fine, although heavy would be a bit of an unknown. He's in the best form we've ever had him, so we couldn't be happier going into the race."

Star rating: ****

Mahler Mission 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

11 Delta Work

DJ's view: This five-time Grade 1 winner and two-time cross country victor at Cheltenham is getting on a bit at the age of 11, but he'll adore conditions and his trainer says he is flying of late. Stable jockey Jack Kennedy has picked him out of the Gordon Elliott mob and he has the experience of running in the race for the last two years. Has a squeak, but others might have more up their sleeves.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "I couldn't be any happier with him. I know he's run in the race twice before, but I just like the way he's been moving over the last few weeks. When I asked Jack [Kennedy] which of mine he wanted to ride, he had no hesitation in saying Delta Work. He'll love the ground."

Star rating: ***

Delta Work 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

12 Foxy Jacks

DJ's view: He doesn't like jumping in a straight line, but Gavin Brouder knows him inside out and lets him do his own thing. He's been a revelation this season and won the Midlands National at Kilbeggan last July. The Midlands National and the Grand National are two very different events, though.

Trainer view: Mouse Morris: "He's been a different horse this season – he's turned inside out. It's a pity he didn't get to run in the cross-country as he was bouncing before it. You couldn't say he's well handicapped and he would prefer better ground, but I can see him running a big race."

Star rating: **

Foxy Jacks 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Gavin Brouder Tnr: M F Morris

13 Galvin

DJ's view: There were glowing reports of his home work before Cheltenham, but he didn't get to take up his engagement there as the Cross Country Chase was called off. He ideally needs good ground so I'm not sure he will get away with conditions. Pity, as he'd be a big player on a nice surface.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "Hopefully the ground will continue to dry out as the better the ground, the better his chance. He ran a cracker at Navan in the Boyne Hurdle and I would have given him a huge chance here on good ground. He's in great form."

Star rating: ***

Galvin 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view: Being pulled up in the Pertemps Final is hardly the ideal prep for the National, is it? Conditions fine, but his prospects look anything but fine to me. Move on.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "He was a very good novice, but things just haven't gone his way of late. He looks to have plenty on his plate."

Star rating: *

Farouk d'Alene 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Gordon Elliott

15 Eldorado Allen

DJ's view: Fourth in the Coral Gold Cup but surely stamina has to be a serious issue. This bold-jumping grey is not for me.

Trainer view: Joe Tizzard: "This has been the plan and he wouldn't mind if the ground dried up a bit. If you go back to his run in the Coral Gold Cup, he stayed on really well for fourth and if he runs to that form he could run into a place. I'm really happy with where he is now."

Star rating: *

Eldorado Allen 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

DJ's view: I actually backed this chap in the race last year and I was getting giddy when Rachael Blackmore was sitting motionless after the third-last. He looked sure to play a part and all I needed him to do was finish in the first six. He ended up finishing 17th. He didn't stay. I'm a massive David Maxwell fan. I'd love him to be my friend, but I can't see the millionaire entrepreneur adding the Grand National to his list of lifetime achievements.

Trainer view: Henry de Bromhead, trainer: "He's good and David [Maxwell] came over to ride him the other day and got on great with him, so we're looking forward to it. It's very exciting for him and us as he's our first horse for David and hopefully he will give him a great spin."

Star rating: *

Ain't That A Shame 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

17 Vanillier

DJ's view: Sprouted wings to take second last year. If ever there was a Grand National winner in waiting, it looked like him and he's only 4lb higher this year too. He has the right sort of profile and I can't put you off, apart from the ground being a bit softer than ideal.

Trainer view: Gavin Cromwell: "Vanillier is in good form. I was delighted with his run in the Bobbyjo, he jumped well and I was happy with him. He had a great run last season and we've trained him for this again, so hopefully he can run another big race."

Star rating: ****

Vanillier 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

18 Mr Incredible

DJ's view: Mr Incredible was Mr Naughty for a while. He refused to race at Leopardstown in a Grade 1 once upon a time and then just decided to plant himself mid-race at Tramore on his next start. He's been better behaved of late and, if he starts, he's got a squeak. Lots to like about his Midlands National effort.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He was running very well in this race last year when the saddle slipped. His form at home has been very good of late. He's quirky but jumps and stays well. If Brian [Hayes] can get a clear passage, he must have a big chance."

Star rating: ***

Mr Incredible 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

19 Run Wild Fred

DJ's view: A big day for amateur Tom Hamilton, who gets the call-up. Unfortunately for Tom, Run Wild Fred has more letters than numbers in front of him and hasn't actually finished a race for ages. Even if he finishes this one, he won't be finishing near the front.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "He's got some really good form in hot handicaps, but he'll need to bounce back to his best, and maybe even needs a bit more to play a part at the business end of this."

Star rating: *

Run Wild Fred 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr T Hamilton Tnr: Gordon Elliott

20 Latenightpass

DJ's view: What a story this would be if Gina Andrews and Tom Ellis teamed up to land the spoils with this loveable 11-year-old. Connections resisted the temptation of the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, albeit it ended up being cancelled, for this. Others have more potential for improvement but he could finish somewhere between fourth and eighth. That's my guess.

Trainer view: Tom Ellis: "He's never stopped surprising us and giving his all, but we recognise the challenge he faces. He's a small horse with a light frame, and he's a brilliant jumper."

Star rating: ***

Latenightpass 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Gina Andrews Tnr: T Ellis

21 Minella Crooner

DJ's view: Doesn't do anything in a hurry, so it's lucky this is four miles two and a half furlongs. Hasn't lived up to early expectations, and I don't think he's going to start now.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "He probably doesn't jump off the page as a likely winner, but we thought an awful lot of him as a young horse and he's a strong stayer. He was disappointing in the Ultima and needs to bounce back."

Star rating: *

Minella Crooner 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Gordon Elliott

22 Adamantly Chosen

DJ's view: Never looked a dour stayer, but he did at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day when winning over 3m2f. The further he went, the better he looked there. More interesting than most outsiders.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He ran a cracker to win at Down Royal. That was the first time we upped him in trip and he improved dramatically so who knows what will happen going up further."

Star rating: ***

Adamantly Chosen 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

23 Mac Tottie

DJ's view: Peter Bowen is something of a magician when it comes to the National fences, but he can't possibily pull a rabbit out of his hat with Mac Tottie here, could he? He looks another non-stayer to me.

Trainer view: Peter Bowen: "He loves the track, jumps the fences well and is in good form. The question mark is the trip. I hope the ground will be drier by Saturday."

Star rating: **

Mac Tottie 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

24 Chemical Energy

DJ's view: Young Danny Gilligan has a habit of popping up in these races and last month he added a Cheltenham Festival success on Better Days Ahead to his rapidly expanding CV that already includes a Galway Plate. Chemical Energy looks your ideal National type, but he needs livelier conditions. That puts me off.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "He's been laid out for this and I would have loved the ground to have dried out more. Conditions are not ideal, but he's in great form and is the right sort of type you want for the race."

Star rating: ***

Chemical Energy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Gordon Elliott

25 Limerick Lace

DJ's view: Mark Walsh can't have found it easy ignoring Meetingofthewaters, but he still did so in order to ride Limerick Lace – a fabulous female who dug deep to fend off Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham. The trainer expects a huge run, so does the jockey, and so too do the punters as she has been hammered in the last 48 hours.

Trainer view: Gavin Cromwell: "Limerick Lace likes soft ground, but it will make it more of a stamina test and we're not sure how well she stays this trip. She stayed well in the Troytown, so hopefully she'll be fine."

Star rating: ***

Limerick Lace 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

26 Meetingofthewaters

DJ's view: Formerly owned by Paul Byrne and everything that guy touches turns to gold. He sold the 2022 National winner Noble Yeats before the race and don't be surprised if he's done the same with Meetingofthewaters. A seven-year-old on the up, who might be a few pounds ahead of his mark. Big chance.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He has a lovely weight and ran a cracker at Christmas to win the Paddy Power. He then ran a nice race in the Ultima at Cheltenham. Anything could happen, he certainly has the ability and must have an excellent chance off this weight."

Star rating: ****

Meetingofthewaters 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

27 The Goffer

DJ's view: If he didn't stay 3m1f in the Ultima at Cheltenham, he isn't going to stay another nine and a half furlongs here. Will travel as well as anything to the third-last, but expect the distress signals to be sent out after that.

Trainer view: Gordon Elliott: "I fancied him to run a big race in the Ultima and he travelled well for a long way there. I could see him travelling sweetly through this for a long way, too. He's bounced out of Cheltenham in good form and deserves to take his chance."

Star rating: *

The Goffer 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

28 Roi Mage

DJ's view: Fine effort when seventh to Corach Rambler last year. He's managed to sneak in off 2lb lower this year. Smashing jumper and a mudlark. Not out of it.

Trainer view: James Griffin, assistant to Patrick Griffin: "He's in good form and came out of Down Royal well. He seems to have come on for it and sharpened up, and I was delighted with the run – he stayed on and hit the line strong. He was beaten only 14 lengths last year and did everything right, so with a bit of luck we hope he can finish in a single-figure position again."

Star rating: ***

Roi Mage 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Reveley Tnr: Patrick Griffin

29 Glengouly

DJ's view: Another of the Mullins mob. Probably the weakest member of the squad.

Trainer view: Willie Mullins: "He's been running well in competitive chases all season and halfway up the run-in in the Thyestes he looked like winning only to be run down. The extra trip and more jumping will help here."

Star rating: *

Glengouly 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: W P Mullins

30 Galia Des Liteaux

DJ's view: There are 26 Irish runners and I fancy something from Britain. I must be mad. This mare screamed Grand National to me when she was second in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January. She's got her ground, the trainer is on fire and she might just have a few pounds up her sleeve. Her style of racing and thirst for jumping should suit. I've had a few quid on her at 33s.

Trainer view: Dan Skelton: "She loves a bit of soft ground, and it looked pretty soft in the Foxhunters', especially from Becher's round to the Melling Road. She's got no weight and stays very well."

Star rating: *****

Galia Des Liteaux 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

31 Panda Boy

DJ's view: Trained by a master tactician in Martin Brassil, who is sure to have him cherry ripe for the big occasion. It's 18 years since the stable won it with Numbersixvalverde and they are back with another big contender. Has quality form in quality handicaps and I couldn't put you off in any way. The price is skimpy enough, though.

Trainer view: Martin Brassil: "I'm very happy with him, he travelled over really well. We were happy with his run over hurdles at Leopardstown. We would like the ground to dry out as much as possible. He ran well on soft ground in the Paddy Power and we think he's handling that type of ground better this year, so hopefully it will be okay. I think the test will suit him and he's a good, solid jumper."

Star rating: ***

Panda Boy 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

32 Eklat De Rire

DJ's view: Folded tamely in the Ultima having looked to be loving it for the first two miles. If he wins, Jurgen Klopp might stay on at Liverpool, because it will prove anything is possible.

Trainer view: Henry de Bromhead, trainer: "He was a bit disappointing at Cheltenham but I'm hoping the National might bring him alive. He'll be fine on the ground."

Star rating: *

Eklat De Rire 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

33 Chambard

DJ's view: Becher winner over these fences in December when powering clear of Coko Beach. Obviously loves the gaff, but he's 12 now and you rarely win anything decent with 12-year-olds anymore.

Trainer view: Venetia Williams: "He's shown his liking for the course, but this is a whole different ball game. We're just hoping for the best."

Star rating: **

Chambard 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner Tnr: Venetia Williams

DJ's view: Rattled off the Eider, the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup in succession last season. Hasn't looked the same horse this season, but the knock-on effect of that is a mark of 146, and that's only 6lb higher than his Sandown success from last April. Lots to like. Not a lot not to like. Has a big shout.

Trainer view: Christian Williams: "It looks as though everything will be right for him. I'm not even daring to dream, but it would be great if he runs a big race and anything on top of that would be tremendous."

Star rating: ****

Kitty's Light 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

