Goodwood misses thunderstorms again with another scorcher in store for fourth day of Glorious meeting

Goodwood once again missed the thunderstorms overnight and another glorious day is in store for the fourth day of its flagship meeting.

The going remains good to firm following a dry night and the track was watered once more, with 5mm applied across most areas of the course. No rain is expected throughout racing.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell, speaking just before 8am, said: "The thunderstorms ran about eight to ten miles north of us last night and it got quite black for a bit but we didn't get any rain. The ground is good to firm again, 7.8 on the GoingStick. We've got a misty start but that will be burning off in the next hour and a half or so, leaving another warm, dry and sunny day.

"All the false rail has gone today, so we have fresh ground on the bends. We watered last night, putting down 5mm from the mile to the intersection on the round course and from five furlongs to past the winning post on the straight, and just gave the bends a freshen up as well."

Around 2-4mm of rain could be forecast before the final day of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday and a decision to water further will be taken later on Friday.

Arkell added: "There's a front coming in across the country tomorrow with some light rain on it and we'll be waiting as long as we can to get some certainty on it before making a decision about watering tonight."

The feature on day four is the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ), which features a thrilling clash between Asfoora and Big Evs .

Posted at 8.30am

Non-runners

2.25 5 Ice Max

3.00 2 Rebel Territory, 10 Mirsky, 15 New Image, 19 Pisanello, 21 Native Warrior

3.35 7 Moss Tucker, 10 Jasour, 11 Makarova

4.10 4 Liberty Lane

4.45 6 Zabeel Road

5.20 1 Dambuster, 3 Kamboo, 5 Master Builder

