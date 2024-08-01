'I hope the ground isn't too quick' - Roger Varian has going concerns for Thoroughbred favourite Al Musmak

Baaeed’s 2021 brilliance aside, it is rare for the Thoroughbred Stakes to reveal a top-notch three-year-old miler. That is probably reasonable given its proximity to the Sussex Stakes two days earlier and upcoming Prix Jacques le Marois.

The Thoroughbred often welcomes one-time Classic aspirants who failed to stay middle distances, and the early market is dominated by two such types.

Al Musmak faded in the Dante and again in the Hampton Court, while Dancing Gemini was a non-stayer in the Derby before producing a weak finish in the Eclipse after going close in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

This is evidently Plan B or even C for both colts, although their previous form at the mile gives them a small buffer over the rest.

Al Musmak beat Lead Artist (third), Socialite (fourth) and Native American (fifth) in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes last time and that is a traditionally strong trial for this. Socialite, who could get his own way out in front from stall two, is particularly interesting from that group.

He was an authoritative winner over King’s Gamble in an above-average Doncaster novice two starts back and went too hard and too keenly away from the rest up in class for the Sir Henry Cecil, but never threw in the towel once headed. This will be his first time going round a bend and that could help.

Middle Park runner-up Task Force (stall four) is another appealing contender for a race that has attracted its joint biggest turnout this decade. Task Force was marginally the best of these at two and is essentially dropping in class after finishing seventh in a deep running of the Jersey, form that gives him a slight edge over Boiling Point . A first-time tongue-tie is applied and Ralph Beckett is 2-7 with such runners over the past year.

Varian takes aim with fancied pair

Roger Varian saddles two runners in a bid to win the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes for the first time but does have ground concerns for the favourite Al Musmak.

Al Musmak was a convincing winner of the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes on good to soft at Newmarket last month when he had the reopposing Lead Artist and Socialite in behind.

Two of his three wins have been with a slight cut in the ground and Varian hopes conditions are not too quick for the son of Night Of Thunder.

Varian, who has saddled two Thoroughbred seconds with Turjomaan in 2019 and El Drama two years later, said: “Al Musmak came out of his last race really well. I hope the ground isn't too quick for him. He appreciated getting his toe in last time, the mile suits him and he goes there with a chance.”

Quick ground is no concern for Boiling Point, who was ninth in the Jersey at Royal Ascot but successful in Listed company over seven furlongs at Newmarket on his penultimate start.

Varian said: “Boiling Point is a lovely horse. He didn't disgrace himself in the Jersey and off the back of that he looked like he was ready for a step up to a mile. Fast ground shouldn't be a problem. He's drawn a little bit wide [stall ten], which is a shame because I think he'll run really well.”

What they say

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

He had a pretty tough time of it on soft ground in the Eclipse but we’ve freshened him up and he’s in good shape. I’m keen to give him a chance on better ground – he has a good action and I don’t see it being an issue.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owner of Lead Artist and Task Force

Lead Artist had a little time off before Newmarket and probably needed the run. It was a messy race and Kieran [Shoemark] felt he got tired on the ground, which was on the soft side. A sounder surface will suit him better and he’s a nice colt. Task Force had some very good form at two and retains plenty of ability. His Guineas run was inconclusive as to whether he stayed a mile, but his Jersey effort suggested this was the trip for him.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Socialite

He seemed to just explode when the gates opened last time and went crazy fractions. He’d never been keen before and has shown no signs at home since, so we don’t know what happened. He’s a pretty good horse and I’m really happy with him.

