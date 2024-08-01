'This has been his long-term target' - will Super Superjack score after hitting the crossbar two years ago?

This is a race connections of Super Superjack must feel they are owed. Turn back the clock two years and Super Superjack was beaten only three-quarters of a length into second after finding every bit of trouble going. He would surely have won with any sort of clear run.

He was trained then by Milton Harris but has returned from 654-days off the track this season under the care of Olly Murphy and there appears to have been only one aim – to right what went wrong in this race two years ago. So can Super Superjack deliver a win this time?

He is definitely handicapped to do so because he is racing off a mark 2lb lower than when second in 2022 and he shaped well in his prep run at Ascot last month. He was given far too much to do on that occasion and stayed on in eyecatching fashion for a well-held sixth.

Finley Marsh rode that day, but connections aren’t taking any chances and have booked Tom Marquand to ride this time. Marquand’s sole mount for the Murphy stable was a winner and it’s quite clear the trainer, who also saddles last year's third Tronador, means business with Super Superjack.

He won’t be the only one who has been targeted for this unique test around almost the full length of Goodwood’s circuit as it will surely have been the aim for last season’s winner, Temporize . He has a win and a second from two runs at the track, but is 10lb higher this year.

He has evidently improved and confirmed that impression when beating Kyle Of Lochalsh into third at Newbury two weeks ago. However, Kyle Of Lochalsh is improving, following three consecutive career-high RPRs, and may reverse the places this time on 3lb better terms.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Kyle Of Lochalsh, Vino Victrix and Premiere Ligne We love going to Goodwood and having a go at these prizes and all have a good chance on form. Kyle Of Lochalsh is exposed at the moment, but he's still progressive and will be even better as a five-year-old. Vino Victrix has a big race like this in him and the ground should hopefully suit. We don't know if Premiere Ligne will stay, but he's been great fun this year and ran well here the time before last. If he stays he could be competitive.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Master Milliner

He won this two years ago, but missed it last year through injury and it's just taken him a couple of runs to come back to himself. His Newbury run last time was much better than his one at Royal Ascot. He loves the ground and the track seems to always keep him interested and we know it suits him so well. We hope he can put in another big run.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Tenerife Sunshine

He's won at the track before and is a guaranteed stayer too, which is quite unique for this field. It's a tough test but he's got stamina and course-winning form, which are two big pluses.

Tracy Waggott, trainer of Robert Johnson

He seems well but we'd like a little bit more rain for him. He's got a good jockey [Joe Fanning] on board and he likes the track as he finished second in this last year.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Super Superjack and Tronador They've been training well and both have had this as their long-term targets. Super Superjack looks like he's down back to a nice mark after a couple of runs for us and has shaped up nicely for this, although with his running style he may need plenty of luck in-running. Tronador ran well in the race when third last year and he's a lovely, uncomplicated horse. I can see him running well at a bigger price.

Jack Channon, trainer of Single

We're taking a punt that she will stay but she loves quick ground. We have run her in the Queen Alexandra but it's not told us if she stayed or not because she was outclassed. This will give us the answer in a handicap.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

