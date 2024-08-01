'I like his chance and draw' - trainers on their Golden Mile contenders

Every year it’s the same old story when it comes to the Golden Mile. History tells us you simply must be drawn low to have any chance and the statistics are there for everyone to see.

No fewer than 14 of the last 20 winners came from stalls one to five and backing runners drawn in those gates blind to £1 level stakes would have yielded a healthy profit of £36.25.

Last year’s winner Johan was an exception as he won from stall 18, but the bias towards the inside of the track was still evident as Johan was away fast and able to tack across to run one off the rail in second in a race where three of the first four home held those places throughout.

The other nine winners in the last ten years were drawn five, nine, one, three, three, three, two, five and two, and that is an incredible record for such a consistently competitive race.

There is a simple explanation for why this tends to happen. There is a false rail and a cutaway in operation on the first three days, but that disappears for the last two days and the change in course configuration means that not only do horses drawn on the inside go the shortest way around, they tend to be on the freshest ground. It’s a combination that proves potent.

When you add in the fact that the disappearance of the cutaway means those coming from behind often hit traffic and struggle to weave their way through, the race becomes a benefit for low-drawn prominent runners. So who is most likely to take advantage this time?

The trainer who comes to mind is Charlie Johnston and he probably couldn’t believe his luck when Urban Spraw l was drawn in stall one. Urban Sprawl will race prominently for a stable that has a great record at the track and won this race three years ago with Maydanny. Everything has come right for Urban Sprawl as he is the sole pace angle in stalls one to five.

That might give something drawn wider a chance to break quickly and get across, just like Johan 12 months ago, and Darkness came from stall 15 to lead Johan early last year. He faded to finish fourth, but has a better stall in eight this time and may provide the main pace pressure along with Urban Sprawl’s stablemate Benacre , who will be coming from stall six.

If they go too fast look for Classic (stall three) to be coming home quickly, like he did at Sandown two starts ago when rider Pat Dobbs left him with too much to do. This could be Dobbs’s chance for redemption as he will need a masterclass to get a clear run up the inside.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'He should run a nice race with a bit of luck in running'

It would not be a Coral Golden Mile without David O'Meara sending a strong team, which this year is headed by recent York winner Blue For You .

The trainer, who has landed two of the last four runnings, will have up to six runners after withdrawing New Image and Mirsky on Thursday.

"It's an easy mile as they run downhill a lot, so it suits seven-furlong horses and milers," said O'Meara. "I like Blue For You's chance and draw in stall five. He ran nicely at York last time and Danny Tudhope is on him. He finished second in this a couple of years ago behind Orbaan ."

Orbaan is also back for more, and his trainer said: "He's also drawn well in stall four. He's older now but he won the Carlisle Bell in June and from his draw he should run a nice race if he gets a bit of luck in running."

O'Meara is also set to be represented by Darkness (stall eight), Bopedro (stall 12), Rhoscolyn (stall nine) – a four-time course winner – and Pisanello (stall 11), although he is also declared for the 1m1f handicap on Saturday.

"I feel Bopedro could strike," said O'Meara. "He's well handicapped and likes this sort of a race. He's very tough. It depends on his trip round but he could be there. Rhoscolyn ideally wants slower ground. He loves Goodwood but we hoped the rain would come.

"Pisanello is also declared on Saturday but he'd need it to slow up a bit to run in the mile. We'll make a call in the morning. Darkness is in good form and ran well from a wide draw last year. He's coming into this in better form this time and wouldn't be without a shout."

What they say

Amanda Perrett, trainer of Rebel Territory

He hasn't run for a while but is in great form. His draw in stall 19 is a bit wider than ideal and any rain would be gratefully received.

Roger Varian, trainer of Perotto

He's in super form and he's drawn fairly coming out of stall ten. A mile on fast ground in a big-field handicap will suit him well. He's quite high in the weights but I think the race should set up nicely for him.

Jonny Portman, trainer of Two Tempting

The ground was too soft at Sandown last time but he's come out of the race well. I've always preferred good ground for him, he doesn't want either extreme. It's a tough race but he's a tough horse.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Dutch Decoy , Urban Sprawl and Benacre

Over the years it's been shown to be a draw-dependent race and Urban Sprawl and Benacre have very good draws in stall one and six, but Dutch Decoy not so in stall 20. Dutch Decoy was third in this last year and is off a 3lb lower mark this time. I thought he'd have a very good chance but it's tough from his draw. Benacre has been in good form recently and the track and trip are ideal. Urban Sprawl had an injury earlier this year but should have come forward for his return at Newmarket. He has a chance on his third in last year's Britannia Stakes.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

