Going remains good to firm for day three of Glorious Goodwood after track avoids thunderstorms

The going remains good to firm for day three of Glorious Goodwood after the thunderstorms and rain which hit other parts of Britain overnight missed the track.

The ground quickened to its current description (from good to firm, good in places) following the fifth race on Wednesday, when temperatures at the West Sussex track reached 27C.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across most parts of the country on Wednesday night, but they did not materialise at Goodwood.

The track also watered after racing on Wednesday, with irrigation done on the bends and 5mm of water put on the straight. Conditions are expected to be warm and sunny again for day three of the five-day festival.

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: "We missed all the rain last night and the going remains good to firm. Overall it's 7.7 on the GoingStick, which is where we started yesterday. We're set for a fine day with a ten to 15 per cent chance of a shower later on."

Thursday's feast of action is headlined by the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 ), which features a fascinating clash between Opera Singer, Emily Upjohn, Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty and 1,000 Guineas heroine Elmalka.

Arkell added: "It's a race which always produces fascinating horses and stories and this year it's exactly the same. I'd say it's probably one of my favourite races and it's delivered again."

The going is unchanged at Galway, where the feature is the Guinness Galway Hurdle (5.05 ). It is good, good to yielding in places on the jumps track and yielding on the Flat course.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "It's on the kinder side for jumping. We're doing a little bit of selective watering on the chase track today to keep the moisture in. The forecast is just like yesterday, mild and dry with some passing showers possible, but of no real volume."

Non-runners

Goodwood

1.50: 7. Per Contra (Going), 10. Blake (Going), 13. Aviemore (Going)

4.10: 6. Defence Missile (Going)

5.20: 1. Amica (Going)

5.55: 2. Cerulean Bay (Going), 20. Diddy Man (Going), 4. Mount Teide (Going)

Read these next:

'He looks fantastic and we think he's well handicapped' - key quotes and insight for Goodwood opener

'We think he's pretty talented' - can The Strikin Viking score in Group 2 company for new owners Wathnan?

'I'd be hopeful he can go close' - can St Leger contender Jan Brueghel remain unbeaten for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore?

'A great spectacle' in store with Opera Singer and Emily Upjohn among host of Group 1 winners duelling in open Nassau Stakes

'It's been the plan for a long time' - who has been targeted at this year's Galway Hurdle?

'She seems in very good form' - has One Look still got the swagger she showed as a juvenile?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.