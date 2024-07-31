'We think he's pretty talented' - can The Strikin Viking score in Group 2 company for new owners Wathnan?

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a race that relies on the ebbs and flows of the sprinting juvenile division the Richmond Stakes has something of a mixed recent record.

Good renewals, won by the likes of subsequent Middle Park and Commonwealth Cup winners Supremacy and Golden Horde, as well as the showdown between Mehmas and Blue Point in 2016 and the individual brilliance of Shalaa in 2015, are interspersed with more forgettable years, such as those won by Asymmetric and Land Force.

This year features a standout contender in The Strikin Viking, whose form when second to the exciting Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes in June makes him one of the leading juveniles of the season so far.

He was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 106 for that performance, which gives him a 5lb buffer over closest pursuer Tropical Storm . That is the greatest pre-race advantage a single horse has taken into the Richmond since 2014, when Ivawood would go on to win that race by four and a half lengths.

Not only does The Strikin Viking have the best form in the race, already good enough to have seen him win each of the last three renewals, he also retains plenty of potential, assuming he can maintain the bright start to his career having switched yards since the Curragh.

Tropical Storm and Billboard Star both bring solid profiles into the race, the former second in the Norfolk last time while the latter’s July Stakes form was boosted earlier in the week by Aomori City’s Vintage Stakes success.

Black Forza , The Waco Kid , Aparajeo and King Of Bears all arrive on the back of novice or maiden success and are open to improvement, suggesting that we’re in for an open and competitive renewal should The Strikin Viking fluff his lines.

Hamad Al Jehani out for first Group-race winner in Britain

The case for the principals rests in part on which Ballydoyle juvenile you think achieved more in their recent Group 2 victory, with Billboard Star having chased home Whistlejacket in the July Stakes at Newmarket against The Strikin Viking, who only found Henri Matisse too good in the Curragh's Railway Stakes.

The Strikin Viking carried the pale blue and orange silks of Middleham Park that day but has since been bought out of Kevin Ryan's yard by Wathnan Racing, who have sent the son in Inns Of Court to Hamad Al Jehani in Newmarket.

Hamad Al Jehani goes in search of his first Group-race winner in Britain with The Strkin Viking Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"Kevin was an absolute gentleman to deal with – remember he’s just lost what we hope is a very good horse – and told Hamad everything he needed to know," said Wathnan's racing manager, Richard Brown. "He’s a straightforward colt who has settled into his new routine as perfectly as you could hope for.

"He did a very nice piece of work under James [Doyle] last week on the Watered Gallop and we think he’s pretty talented – we’re looking forward to it. He’s going to have a big chance in a hugely prestigious race, which is very exciting for Hamad and all of his team."

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Aparajeo

We do really like him and he's come back from his race very well. While this is a big step up, I'm very hopeful in terms of what I'm seeing.



Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Billboard Star

His form is very good, I'm really happy with him and hopeful of a big run.



Billboard Star (left, quartered cap) gives chase to Whistlejacket Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ed Bethell, trainer of Intrusively

His second to Aomori City first time out looks pretty good now and we weren't beaten far that day. I probably ran him back a bit quick at Haydock and then we bumped into a nice horse of Hugo Palmer's up at Ayr in Stratusnine, who'd only be been a neck by [Prix Robert Papin winner] Arabie. It's a hot race and we probably don't deserve to be any shorter than 50-1 but he's a nice horse and he's streetwise. We could have gone for the nursery but we're hopeful rather than confident.



Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of King Of Bears

He's come out of his last race very well and I'm not sure the draw will play a part unless it rains. He's in great form and I think he's pretty good. He's got bits and pieces of form lines and he would have been more eyecatching last time if he hadn't hung left, so I think he'll run very well here.



Oisin Murphy, rider of Tropical Storm

He's going well at home. He's a high class horse even though he's still a maiden. I have a lot of respect for the favourite, The Strikin Viking, but he deserves to be bang there.

