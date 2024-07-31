'I'd be hopeful he can go close' - can St Leger contender Jan Brueghel remain unbeaten for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore?

Given there were only 25 entered in the St Leger, expecting big fields for its major trials is a lot to ask. Five in the Gordon Stakes is a small field, but not disastrously so: there have been six (twice), five and four in the previous decade. Even in among those meagre returns, the race has justified its place in the Pattern.

The last two winners were both placed in the Leger. Other winners include a load of top-notch four-year-olds, like Ulysses, Cross Counter and Crystal Ocean. Mogul, winner in 2020, won two Group 1s before the year was out when the calendar was rejigged due to the pandemic.

Jan Brueghel is favourite based on potential, having been popular in the St Leger betting. It's worth noting that, Mogul in that Covid-disrupted year aside, Aidan O'Brien rarely runs his better prospects in this race. Even though the opposition here have had their limitations exposed in higher grades, they have still shown more.

Sayedaty Sadaty is presumably off to Australia soon, having changed hands since he was fifth in the Derby. That was a third career-best run on Racing Post Ratings from three starts this year. He has done it twice at Epsom, so Goodwood's relatively gentle undulations should be no issue.

Likewise, Bellum Justum earned his place in the Derby field after winning the trial held at Epsom. He too ran his best race in defeat, when third in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot.

Meydaan did not stay in the Queen's Vase after winning the Cocked Hat here. Even complete outsider Align The Stars has been most progressive in handicaps. While this might not be an obvious dress rehearsal for the St Leger, this year's Gordon still has the shape that could produce a star middle-distance colt in the autumn or, more likely, 2025.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Australia beckons for Sayedaty Sadaty

The Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup are among ambitions for Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty , having been bought by Australian Bloodstock Stable, and he has been moved from Andrew Balding to David Simcock on what could be his final start in Britain. He has only won once in eight starts but has been consistent at a good level, boasting back-to-back Listed seconds before his fine Epsom effort.

Connections will take inspiration from 2018 Gordon Stakes winner Cross Counter, who won the Melbourne Cup just months after his Glorious Goodwood heroics, while Deauville Legend was placed at Flemington having finished second here two years ago. Highland Reel went from winning the Gordon Stakes to running in the Cox Plate but he could finish only third at Moonee Valley, bumping into a certain Winx.

Sayedaty Sadaty (right): Australia-bound Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He arrived to us just before Ascot and he's been fine since," said Simcock. "He's got some solid form and I felt he ran a very good race in the Derby. The distance should be fine. A lot of these have fairly similar profiles although Jan Brueghel looks to be on a faster upward curve than the rest, he'll probably be hard to beat.

"He'll be off to Australia sooner rather than later so he won't be with us for long. He was bought in mind for the big races in the spring like the Cox Plate or Caulfield Cup."

Leger fancy Jan Brueghel 'can go close'

The aforementioned Highland Reel and Mogul are among Aidan O'Brien's two winners in this race in the last ten years and Jan Brueghel looks to have serious potential.

He followed up an eight-length demolition on his debut when battling strongly to win at Group 3 level in the International Stakes over 1m2f at the Irish Derby meeting at the Curragh, shaping as if this step up in distance would suit.

Jan Brueghel: winner at the Curragh last time out Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The bookmakers seem to think the brother of 33-1 Irish Derby shock winner Sovereign could flourish over even further as he is 6-1 third favourite for the St Leger.

Jockey Ryan Moore wrote on his Betfair blog: "Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum probably bring the best form to the table, but my colt possibly has the more upside after just two starts and two wins, though he does carry a 3lb penalty.

"He shaped as though this longer trip would suit when he did it snugly for me last time, so I’d be hopeful he can go close. That penalty for his Group 3 win last time is not ideal, though."

What they say

Oisin Murphy, jockey of Bellum Justum

I thought he ran well at Royal Ascot although he's capable of going better. It's a small field but a competitive race. You'd have to respect Aidan O'Brien's runner Jan Brueghel but our horse is on the upgrade.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Meydaan

He won at the track earlier in the season and we're back in trip here which should help. I don't think he stayed the mile six [furlongs] in the Queens Vase so the drop in trip is what he wants. He'll need to improve up against the top-rated horses. If he runs to level he did at Goodwood before though he should go well.

Reporting by James Stevens

