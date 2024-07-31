'He looks fantastic and we think he's well handicapped' - key quotes and insight for Goodwood opener

Nobody was better at riding Goodwood than Richard Hughes in his heyday and the former champion jockey turned trainer will be desperate to get on the scoresheet this week.

One of Hughes's strongest chances goes in this handicap in the shape of Palace Green , and Oisin Murphy is booked.

Murphy, who is retained by part owners Qatar Racing, has become a go-to man for Hughes with three winners, three seconds and four thirds from just 20 mounts for the stable in the last five seasons. Palace Green was last seen finishing sixth at Royal Ascot but not a lot went right for him in the Golden Gates Stakes on that occasion. He was keen early and then found his passage repeatedly blocked when trying to challenge. He wouldn’t have won, but may have made the places with a clear run and this track looks ideal.

Ascot puts the emphasis on stamina, but Palace Green’s asset appears to be speed and the downhill nature of the straight at Goodwood should suit. Everything is in place for a big run.

The same can be said for Midnight Gun , who has been firing on all cylinders this season for Ed Walker, but now makes his debut for the Wathnan-retained stable of Hamad Al Jehani.

Al Jehani went close to Royal Ascot success with Haunted Dream and has a winner and three places from just 14 runners in Britain. He has inherited an improving three-year-old in Midnight Gun, who is on a hat-trick and might find more upped in trip.

Walker might not have Midnight Gun anymore but he still holds a big chance with Into Battle . The son of Churchill has been gelded since his last run and Walker has a 12 per cent strike-rate with runners after they've had the procedure. However, his overall record is 14 per cent in the last five seasons.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Richard Brown, racing manager for Wathnan Racing, owner of Midnight Gun and Per Contra

Midnight Gun has got a phenomenal pedigree and Ed Walker has done a good job of nurturing him along. He's been extremely helpful in terms of giving Hamad [Al Jehani] all the intel on the horse. He's a big horse and is very much one for the future, he's only going to get better with age. He's got a bit of a knee action and I don't think he'd want it rattling so we'll keep an eye on the ground. There are some thunderstorms around and if there was one, it would help him. I think he's got a chance of being very progressive. Per Contra had one of those days at York where it just didn't happen for him. Ollie Sangster retains faith in the horse and hopefully we'll get him on track and see a much better showing from him.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Sisyphean

He won well at York last time following a wind op but will need to step up again having gone up 10lb. The step up in trip shouldn't be an issue.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Palace Green

I got stuck in traffic at Royal Ascot on him. He's not badly handicapped and goes there with a good each-way chance.

Ed Walker, trainer of Into Battle

He’s been in cracking form and we’ve gelded him. He looks fantastic and we think he’s well handicapped so hopefully he can put his best foot forward and get a smoother trip than at Sandown last time. There’s more to come from this horse.

Alan King, trainer of Brioni

He’s disappointed me the last couple of times. He's been gelded and I’m hoping that will get him to focus a bit more. He’s got plenty of ability but hasn’t shown it the last two times. Hopefully he takes a step forward, but the slight worry is I would like a thunderstorm to hit Goodwood. If the gelding operation works he could run well.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

