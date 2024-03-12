Confirmed runners and riders for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Thursday's other Grade 1 races

Stayers’ Hurdle favourite Teahupoo faces 12 rivals in the Paddy Power-sponsored feature race (3.30 ) on day three.

Jack Kennedy’s mount arrives on the back of one run this campaign when beating Impaire Et Passe by a length in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December.

Last year’s winner and stablemate Sire Du Berlais and dual Stayers’ scorer Flooring Porter feature in the field along with Cleeve Hurdle scorer Noble Yeats , who is the mount of Harry Cobden, and Willie Mullins's two-time festival winner Sir Gerhard .

Sir Gerhard’s stablemate Monkfish has not been declared for the Stayers’ Hurdle. He is entered in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Proschema was the other horse not to feature in the final field.

Long Walk Hurdle winner Crambo leads the home challenge. The 2019 Stayers’ hero Paisley Park will contest the race for a sixth time and is joined by fellow veterans in last year’s second Dashel Drasher and the 12-year-old Champ .

Asterion Forlonge , Buddy One , Home By The Lee – sporting first-time blinkers – and Janidil complete the line-up for the £325,000 race.

Banbridge: declared for the Ryanair Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Banbridge heads an 11-runner field in the Ryanair Chase (2.50) . The Joseph O’Brien-trained eight-year-old has a 2-2 record at Cheltenham, winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the festival in 2022 and a novice chase the following season.

JJ Slevin’s mount landed the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree last season and was successful on his sole start this campaign when beating subsequent Ascot Chase winner Pic D’Orhy in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January.

His rivals include Stage Star , a three-time winner from five starts at Cheltenham including in last season’s Turners Novices’ Chase, and Envoi Allen , who is seeking a fourth festival win. He beat Shishkin in last season’s Ryanair Chase.

Grey Dawning , Ginny’s Destiny and Iroko feature in a strong home team for the opening Turners Novices’ Chase (1.30) on day three.

Facile Vega , a Champion Bumper winner and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle second, has also been declared in the 11-runner field for the 2m4f event.

The unbeaten trio of Brighterdaysahead , Jade De Grugy and Dysart Enos are among an 11-runner field for the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50) .

Leading Pertemps Final (2.10 ) contenders Cleatus Poolaw , Gaoth Chuil and Icare Allen have been declared for the 3m handicap hurdle. Noble Birth is the last horse to make the cut in a full field of 24, with J’Ai Froid and White Rhino the two reserves.

The TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (4.10 ) has failed to attract a full field, with favourite Crebilly among the 21 runners in a race that has a safety factor of 24.

Fellow JP McManus-owned handicap favourite Inothewayurthinkin heads the weights in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30 ) for amateur jockeys. Dom Of Mary was the last horse to make the cut in the 24-runner line-up. Christopher Wood and Read To Return are the two reserves.

Stayers' Hurdle runners and riders

Asterion Forlonge jockey tbc

jockey tbc Buddy One Jack Gilligan

Jack Gilligan Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr Crambo Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle

Rex Dingle Flooring Porter Keith Donoghue

Keith Donoghue Home By The Lee JJ Slevin

JJ Slevin Janidil Jody McGarvey

Jody McGarvey Noble Yeats Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Paisley Park Tom Bellamy

Tom Bellamy Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Sir Gerhard Paul Townend

Paul Townend Teahupoo Jack Kennedy

Ryanair Chase runners and riders

Ahoy Senor Derek Fox

Derek Fox Banbridge JJ Slevin

JJ Slevin Capodanno Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Conflated Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Fil D'Or Keith Donoghue

Keith Donoghue Fugitif Sean Bowen

Sean Bowen Ga Law Gavin Sheehan

Hitman Bryony Frost

Bryony Frost Protektorat Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Stage Star Harry Cobden

Turners Novices' Chase runners and riders

Colonel Harry Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan Djelo Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Facile Vega Paul Townend

Paul Townend Ginny's Destiny Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Grey Dawning Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr Le Patron David Noonan

David Noonan Letsbeclearaboutit Keith Donoghue

Keith Donoghue Sharjah jockey tbc

jockey tbc Zanahiyr Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Jamaico Jack Tudor

