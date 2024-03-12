Confirmed runners and riders for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Thursday's other Grade 1 races
Stayers’ Hurdle favourite Teahupoo faces 12 rivals in the Paddy Power-sponsored feature race (3.30) on day three.
Jack Kennedy’s mount arrives on the back of one run this campaign when beating Impaire Et Passe by a length in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December.
Last year’s winner and stablemate Sire Du Berlais and dual Stayers’ scorer Flooring Porter feature in the field along with Cleeve Hurdle scorer Noble Yeats, who is the mount of Harry Cobden, and Willie Mullins's two-time festival winner Sir Gerhard.
Sir Gerhard’s stablemate Monkfish has not been declared for the Stayers’ Hurdle. He is entered in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Proschema was the other horse not to feature in the final field.
Long Walk Hurdle winner Crambo leads the home challenge. The 2019 Stayers’ hero Paisley Park will contest the race for a sixth time and is joined by fellow veterans in last year’s second Dashel Drasher and the 12-year-old Champ.
Asterion Forlonge, Buddy One, Home By The Lee – sporting first-time blinkers – and Janidil complete the line-up for the £325,000 race.
Banbridge heads an 11-runner field in the Ryanair Chase (2.50). The Joseph O’Brien-trained eight-year-old has a 2-2 record at Cheltenham, winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the festival in 2022 and a novice chase the following season.
JJ Slevin’s mount landed the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree last season and was successful on his sole start this campaign when beating subsequent Ascot Chase winner Pic D’Orhy in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January.
His rivals include Stage Star, a three-time winner from five starts at Cheltenham including in last season’s Turners Novices’ Chase, and Envoi Allen, who is seeking a fourth festival win. He beat Shishkin in last season’s Ryanair Chase.
Grey Dawning, Ginny’s Destiny and Iroko feature in a strong home team for the opening Turners Novices’ Chase (1.30) on day three.
Facile Vega, a Champion Bumper winner and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle second, has also been declared in the 11-runner field for the 2m4f event.
The unbeaten trio of Brighterdaysahead, Jade De Grugy and Dysart Enos are among an 11-runner field for the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50).
Leading Pertemps Final (2.10) contenders Cleatus Poolaw, Gaoth Chuil and Icare Allen have been declared for the 3m handicap hurdle. Noble Birth is the last horse to make the cut in a full field of 24, with J’Ai Froid and White Rhino the two reserves.
The TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (4.10) has failed to attract a full field, with favourite Crebilly among the 21 runners in a race that has a safety factor of 24.
Fellow JP McManus-owned handicap favourite Inothewayurthinkin heads the weights in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30) for amateur jockeys. Dom Of Mary was the last horse to make the cut in the 24-runner line-up. Christopher Wood and Read To Return are the two reserves.
Stayers' Hurdle runners and riders
- Asterion Forlonge jockey tbc
- Buddy One Jack Gilligan
- Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr
- Crambo Jonathan Burke
- Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle
- Flooring Porter Keith Donoghue
- Home By The Lee JJ Slevin
- Janidil Jody McGarvey
- Noble Yeats Harry Cobden
- Paisley Park Tom Bellamy
- Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh
- Sir Gerhard Paul Townend
- Teahupoo Jack Kennedy
Ryanair Chase runners and riders
- Ahoy Senor Derek Fox
- Banbridge JJ Slevin
- Capodanno Mark Walsh
- Conflated Jack Kennedy
- Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore
- Fil D'Or Keith Donoghue
- Fugitif Sean Bowen
- Ga Law Gavin Sheehan
- Hitman Bryony Frost
- Protektorat Harry Skelton
- Stage Star Harry Cobden
Turners Novices' Chase runners and riders
- Colonel Harry Gavin Sheehan
- Djelo Charlie Deutsch
- Facile Vega Paul Townend
- Ginny's Destiny Harry Cobden
- Grey Dawning Harry Skelton
- Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr
- Le Patron David Noonan
- Letsbeclearaboutit Keith Donoghue
- Sharjah jockey tbc
- Zanahiyr Jack Kennedy
- Jamaico Jack Tudor
Published on 12 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 11:08, 12 March 2024
