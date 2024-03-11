Just 2-5 to have more than nine winners and 16-1 to win ten Grade 1s: the Willie Mullins specials on offer for the Cheltenham Festival

Never has one trainer threatened to dominate the Cheltenham Festival as much as Willie Mullins this week and he is just 9-4 with Coral to blast away his opponents with four winners on the opening day.

The all-time leading festival trainer has odds-on favourites State Man in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Lossiemouth in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, but also has the market leaders in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, My Pension Expert Arkle, Ultima Handicap Chase and Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase.

Mullins is 7-4 to have three winners, 7-2 to have two winners and only 13-2 to have five winners on day one. He is 66-1 to have no winners on Tuesday and 25-1 to have six or more.

David Stevens, Coral’s head of PR, said: “State Man and Lossiemouth are odds-on, so it would be a major shock if Willie Mullins isn't on the scoreboard on day one. While the Supreme and Arkle are far more open, Mullins has the favourites for both, plus a strong hand in the handicaps for good measure.”

Mullins has particularly strong representation in the Grade 1 races at Cheltenham and Paddy Power make him 9-4 to match his haul of eight top-level victories at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival (DRF).

Those eight wins at Leopardstown represented all of the biggest races and Mullins is 16-1 with Paddy Power to train ten or more Grade 1 winners this week. There are 14 Grade 1s at the festival.

Mullins trained all eight Grade 1 winners at the Dublin Racing Festival last month including Ballyburn (pictured) Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mullins is 2-5 with Paddy Power to train nine or more winners during the week and 6-5 to saddle 11 or more, which would surpass his own record of ten winners set in 2022.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Cillian Murphy caused an explosion in Hollywood on Sunday when becoming the first Irish-born winner of best actor and his film Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, but we reckon compatriot Willie will create even more atomic shocks at Prestbury Park and he’s a mere 6-5 to train 11.”

Sky Bet have priced Mullins at evens to have more than nine winners. Mullins is 16-1 to have fewer than six winners, which last happened in 2019 when he had four successes.

State Man is Mullins’s shortest-priced favourite at 1-3 and he is 12-1, alongside stablemate El Fabiolo, to record the biggest winning distance of the week. Of the first ten horses quoted in Coral’s betting, seven are trained by Mullins, including the first four in the market.

Mullins is 4-6 with bet365 and Paddy Power to train more winners than all of the trainers in Britain combined, and 11-10 with bet365 to have more winners than all trainers in Ireland put together. Since first becoming leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival in 2011, Mullins has topped the table at the end of the week a further nine times. He is no bigger than 1-10 to be top trainer again this week.

