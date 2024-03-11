Confirmed runners and riders for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Wednesday's other Grade 1 races

Last year's brilliant Arkle winner El Fabiolo is set to face seven rivals as he bids for Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30 ) glory at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

El Fabiolo, a perfect six out of six over fences, is the 4-9 favourite to win at the festival for the second year in a row, with the opposition headed by Jonbon and Edwardstone .

Jonbon is the only horse to have beaten El Fabiolo in Britain and Ireland – in the 2022 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree – but proved no match in last year's Arkle when trailing the winner home by five and a half lengths.

The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old beat Edwardstone in the Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek earlier this season but suffered a shock defeat last time in the rescheduled Clarence House at this track.

Edwardstone, the 2022 Arkle winner, got back to winning ways under more positive tactics in last month's Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

The field is completed by Gentleman De Mee , Captain Guinness , Elixir De Nutz , Boothill and Funambule Sivola .

Ballyburn: hot favourite for Wednesday's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The presence of hotpot Ballyburn in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30 ) has scared away the opposition somewhat, with a final field of eight declared from 24 confirmations.

Among those missing out is the Harry Fry-trained Gidleigh Park , who is instead going for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on Friday.

Fry said: "It's all systems go for the Albert Bartlett and is our plan now. He's been progressing throughout this season and while he did have the option of the Gallagher, we feel the New course should suit him a bit better.

"We also feel now is the time to get him up in trip and we're hopeful he can run a big race on Friday."

Ballyburn is joined by four Willie Mullins-trained stablemates in the shape of Ile Atlantique , Predators Gold , Mercurey and Jimmy Du Seuil .

The unbeaten Handstands leads a three-strong British challenge alongside Jingko Blue and The Grey Man .

There was major news in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10 ) just before final declarations, with Broadway Boy ruled following a late setback.

His absence along with the Turners Novices' Chase-bound Grey Dawning left a six-runner line-up headed by Fact To File .

The Willie Mullins-trained odds-on favourite faces Stay Away Fay , who wears cheekpieces for the first time, Monty's Star , Sandor Clegane , the supplemented American Mike and Giovinco , who had multiple festival options.

Doddiethegreat: runs in Wednesday's Coral Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

As with Tuesday's Ultima, fields for Wednesday's big handicaps failed to reach the maximum with the Coral Cup (2.50 ) attracting 25 runners and the Grand Annual (4.50 ) 17, which is one and three short respectively.

It meant Doddiethegreat , 8-1 third favourite behind Sa Majeste and Langer Dan , was guaranteed his place in the Coral Cup, while leading fancies Saint Roi , Harper's Brook and Libberty Hunter go forward for the Grand Annual.

The 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo is to face last year's first and second, Delta Work and Galvin , in a high-class running of the Glenfarclas Chase (4.10 ), for which a total of 12 runners have been declared.

A full field of 24 has been confirmed for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30 ) with Willie Mullins responsible for nine runners, including leading contenders Jasmin De Vaux and You Oughta Know , as he seeks a 13th victory.

Champion Chase runners and riders

Boothil l Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Paul Townend Elixir De Nutz Freddie Gingell

Freddie Gingell Funambule Sivola Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Gentleman De Mee Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Ballyburn Paul Townend

Paul Townend Handstands Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Ile Atlantique tbc

tbc Jimmy Du Seuil tbc

tbc Jingko Blue Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Mercurey tbc

tbc Predators Gold tbc

tbc The Grey Man Ben Poste

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase runners and riders

American Mike Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Fact To File Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Giovinco Stephen Mulqueen

Stephen Mulqueen Monty's Star Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Sandor Clegane Sean O'Keeffe

Sean O'Keeffe Stay Away Fay Harry Cobden

