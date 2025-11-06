'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow

Graeme Rodway attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff in a handicap hurdle division which is often dominated by certain trainers. Some yards are simply a lot better at lining one up for a big handicap than others.

Another key to winning handicaps is speed. Big fields demand the ability to jump and travel at pace, so this list contains horses who have proved they can do just that when it is needed.

It usually pays not to stray too far from last season’s top novice hurdlers and, although Celtic Dino fell short at the highest level in his first hurdling campaign, he can make up for it in the handicap division.

Celtic Dino gave a good indication of what might be to come when landing the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow recently and he simply had too much class off top weight.

He was only his trainer’s second runner of the season that day, so is entitled to come on plenty for his first outing since April, and remains lightly raced after just nine career starts.

Celtic Dino is at his best when the ground isn’t riding too soft and will therefore hold a chance in all the big handicaps before midwinter, starting with the Greatwood at Cheltenham.

Celtic Dino 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sam Thomas

Ben Pauling is the up-and-coming training force in British racing and Fiercely Proud will spearhead his team when it comes to the biggest handicap hurdles throughout the season.

Fiercely Proud had his finest hour last term when landing the Ladrokes Handicap Hurdle at Ascot over Christmas and the six-year-old likes that course. He had previously fallen at the second-last hurdle there on his seasonal return in November, when in contention at the time.

After his Christmas victory, Pauling said himself that Fiercely Proud “might be better right-handed”. It was therefore surprising that his two subsequent starts both came at anti-clockwise venues, Newbury and Aintree, where he was pulled up each time.

Fiercely Proud is keen in his races, so is very well suited to the fast-run tempo of big handicap hurdles, and he will be a player in all of them this season, especially at Ascot.

Fiercely Proud 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ben Pauling

The Galway Hurdle is always one of the best handicaps of the season and Helvic Dream ‘won’ it this year only to lose it in a stewards’ inquiry after hampering runner-up Ndaawi on the run-in.

There was only a head between the first two at the line, so it was probably the right decision, but Helvic Dream remains capable of landing a big handicap of his own this season. There were five and a half lengths back to the third and Helvic Dream has been raised only 6lb.

Trainer Noel Meade has run Helvic Dream solely on the Flat since and the eight-year-old hasn’t shown much. However, there is little doubt that he is a better hurdler and he remains unexposed over obstacles. Compensation for his Galway Hurdle disappointment is coming.

There simply isn’t a better trainer in Britain than Dan Skelton and he is particularly good when it comes to lining horses up for big handicaps, so two of his horses make my list.

The first is Joyeux Machin, who has run only six times for Skelton since joining the stable from Paul Nolan in Ireland, and the eight-year-old improved with each run for the yard last season. His best effort was a neck second of 17 in a hot handicap at Uttoxeter back in March.

Joyeux Machin is only 2lb higher now and shaped like he was in need of the run when seventh on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow. Many of Skelton’s runners there were short of fitness after breaks and, like last season, this promising type will improve for racing.

If Helvic Dream is one to follow on the back of the Galway Hurdle then the same goes for Ndaawi, who was handed that race by the stewards and got his reward for some consistent form.

Ndaawi had found only Kargese too good when second in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham on his previous start in March and is a big-handicap regular both on the Flat and over hurdles.

He had also finished second in the 2024 Galway Hurdle and third in the Fred Winter at that year’s Cheltenham Festival before his big win at Ballybrit this year, and his last two Flat runs resulted in a fourth in Chester’s Watergate Cup, and a sixth in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Ndaawi is simply well suited by the demands of big-field handicaps, no matter what the code, and there may be another one coming his way before this jumps season reaches a spring climax.

Back to Skelton and another of last season’s promising novices in the shape of Royal Infantry, who was being touted as a potential Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner before coming up short in his trial for that at Haydock in January, after which he had a wind op.

Royal Infantry missed Cheltenham and finished only fifth when tried in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April, so is clearly short of the highest grade. However, he started this season with a handicap mark of just 136 and ran well at Chepstow on his return.

He was beaten only four lengths into third by winner Rambo T that day and, like several of Skelton’s runners at the meeting, he shaped as though he was in need of his first run after a 171-day layoff.

That was a promising handicap hurdle debut and there should be plenty of improvement from a horse who remains unexposed, especially over intermediate distances.

It would be remiss not to include a horse trained by Nicky Henderson because not many are better in handicap hurdles than him, and maybe Under Control can win a big one this season.

She has made it to the track only five times in the last two seasons and recorded form figures reading 726PP, but is now only 3lb higher than when beating last year’s Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord at Sandown a few seasons ago, and looks dangerously well handicapped.

Under Control is still only a six-year-old, so could easily make up for lost time this season, and she isn’t very big. That makes me think that she won’t be sent over fences any time soon.

She was sixth in last year’s Galway Hurdle and competed in the Greatwood at Cheltenham and the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr last term. Those races may be on her agenda again.

Read more like this:

Which top staying chasers could run in a blockbuster Betfair Chase? Entries for Britain's first Grade 1 of the jumps season revealed

Key takeouts from three big jumps handicap entries - with Grade 1 performers and Grand National hopes catching the eye

Rubaud out for more Elite success and an intriguing Irish raider at Wincanton - key takeaways for Saturday's big races

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.