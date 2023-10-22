Watch: The Big Jump Off 2023-24 - your ultimate jump season preview with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen

The Big Jump Off is here!

Dave Orton is joined by Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Johnny Dineen to give us their exclusive views, analysis, ante-post tips and horses to follow for the 2023-24 jumps season.

Dave Orton chats to Joe Chambers and gets the latest news on all of Rich Ricci's horses and new recruits to look out for this season. Max McNeill also joins the show and gives us the lowdown on his horses for the season and a couple who he thinks could be very good.

Don't miss 72 pages of unbeatable coverage of the 2023-24 jumps season in our unmissable supplement, free in the Racing Post newspaper on Monday, October 23, 2023 or available to order here . Digital subscribers will be able to access The Big Jump Off as part of the Racing Post digital edition from 9pm on Sunday, October 22.

The Big Jump Off:

Paul Nicholls: 'Why can't he win a Gold Cup? Galopin Des Champs is very smart and hard to beat - but we're right in the mix'

I've got a stark warning for all our rivals - if you thought we'd had a perfect storm up to now, it's only going to blow harder

'He's a different kettle of fish at 50-1' - can ante-post expert Tom Segal follow up last year's 33-1 Grand National winner?

'If he stays fit there is next to no chance of him being as big as 20-1' - Paul Kealy's top ante-post advice for the jumps season

Mighty Constitution Hill has the world at his feet - but can anything stop him over hurdles?

