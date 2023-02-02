Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

When Horses Raced

'If I had the horse I'd do it again - but Kauto was a one-off'

'If I had the horse I'd do it again - but Kauto was a one-off'

icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'He enjoyed racing, he could take the racing - and we made the most of it'
'He enjoyed racing, he could take the racing - and we made the most of it'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
They are the two highest-rated chasers of all time - just what set them apart?
They are the two highest-rated chasers of all time - just what set them apart?
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'It wasn't just Dessie I ran that amount of times - we got on and ran them all'
'It wasn't just Dessie I ran that amount of times - we got on and ran them all'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'Running a Champion Hurdle horse twice in three days? They'd say you were mad'
'Running a Champion Hurdle horse twice in three days? They'd say you were mad'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'If I had the horse I'd do it again - but Kauto was a one-off'

'If I had the horse I'd do it again - but Kauto was a one-off'

icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'He enjoyed racing, he could take the racing - and we made the most of it'
'He enjoyed racing, he could take the racing - and we made the most of it'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
They are the two highest-rated chasers of all time - just what set them apart?
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'It wasn't just Dessie I ran that amount of times - we got on and ran them all'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
They are the two highest-rated chasers of all time - just what set them apart?
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'It wasn't just Dessie I ran that amount of times - we got on and ran them all'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock
'Running a Champion Hurdle horse twice in three days? They'd say you were mad'
'Running a Champion Hurdle horse twice in three days? They'd say you were mad'
icon
When Horses Raced
padlock