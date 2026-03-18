‘Nicky thought I used to play too hard and turned up a little bit bleary-eyed - but it takes one to know one’

Racing’s major influencers may be likened to trees whose branches go on to bear great fruit in the upper canopy of the training ranks.

In the case of Nicky Henderson, those branches have provided the winners of Group 1s on the Flat at Epsom and Royal Ascot as well as Grade 1s over jumps at the Cheltenham Festival.

But with Henderson, the roots of the tree extend deeper into the rich, fertile soil of British racing than most, for this is a trainer who himself learned at the hands of a true master in Fred Winter – although, as Henderson explains, it would perhaps be more precise to say he learned from Winter’s longstanding assistant Brian Delaney.