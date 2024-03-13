Get £50 in free bets with Copybet for day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Jumps fans were treated to some fantastic performances on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival and you can expect more excitement with three fantastic days still to go, so there's every reason to take advantage of CopyBet's generous welcome bonus and claim £50 in free bets .

Cheltenham day two preview

The first day of the festival was full of anticipation and it certainly delivered, with present and potential future champions hailed, and now it's time for the quickest chasers in the business to show what they're made of.

The best two-mile chasers face off in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the highlight of day two, but with Jonbon taken out this morning, last year's Arkle hero El Fabiolo looks to have a great chance of maintaining his unbeaten record over fences.

The opening race on Wednesday, the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, has been dominated by Ireland in recent years, with just Ben Pauling successful for Britain in the last ten years, and the exciting Ballyburn has been all the rage in the market to continue that trend for Willie Mullins.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper that concludes day two is always a must-see race as it often produces plenty of novice hurdlers to follow with next season in mind.

Ile Atlantique to win the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle @11-2 with CopyBet

Was a devastating winner of a maiden hurdle on his sole encounter with heavy going, merely needing to be shaken up to assert by 19 lengths despite not jumping the last two hurdles very well. He was beaten just a neck in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas last time, with the winner, who is favourite for Friday's Albert Bartlett, maintaining his unbeaten record and the front pair pulled nicely clear of the third. That was just his second try over hurdles and getting back on testing ground could bring about improvement.

Built By Ballymore to win the Coral Cup @3-1 with CopyBet

Is very lightly raced, having had just six starts, and has show big improvement the last twice, winning a Limerick maiden and Punchestown novice by 12 lengths on his only two starts on heavy ground. Looks to have plenty of scope and is open to any amount of improvement now handicapping for the same connections who had the runner-up last year.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.