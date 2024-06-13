Get a £60 Euro 2024 free bet on Kylian Mbappe to win Top Goalscorer (currently at 4-1 odds)

William Hill are offering an £60 free bet on the 2024 Euros , which you can grab here .

Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals at the 2022 World Cup to take the Golden Boot as the tournament's top goalscorer and the Frenchman would love to add another trophy to his collection by claiming the same prize at Euro 2024 this summer.

The forward, who scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina before his team fell in a penalty shootout, is 5-1 to finish as the tournament's top goalscorer after the final, which will be played at the Olympiastadion, Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

With 46 goals from 77 appearance for Les Bleus and a reputation for turning up and making statements on the biggest occasions, it would be a big surprise if Mbappe did not have a huge say in the tournament, where France are looking to make up for the disappointment of falling at the last-16 stage three years ago.

After all, he knows exactly what it takes to become the top goalscorer at one of the biggest tournaments in the game.

Kylian Mbappe's Euro 2024 top goalscorer odds, predictions: betting tips & key statistics

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in football as he demonstrated in 2022 when he won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, and there looks to be a good chance that he will claim a similar prize at this summer’s Euros.

The former Monaco forward, who leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer now that his contract has run out, has a habit of producing the goods on the biggest stage, just as he did in Qatar.

Two years ago, he became only the second player, after England’s Geoff Hurst, to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, even though his efforts went unrewarded as France fell to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

That took his tournament tally to eight goals and should stand him in good stead for a repeat performance this summer, particularly as he has scored at least 27 league goals in each of his last four campaigns for PSG.

He had previously become the second-youngest player after Pele to score in international football’s biggest showpiece in 2018, when France captured their second World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.

But while France’s performances at recent World Cups have been excellent, they have not had great Euros experiences after surprisingly losing at home to Portugal in the final eight years ago, before Mbappe burst onto the scene the following season as a teenager.

Their performance at Euro 2020 was even more disappointing and there is a feeling they have unfinished business with this tournament after their campaign faltered when they were 3-1 up against Switzerland with nine minutes to go, but conceded two goals and lost on penalties.

They will be desperate to make up for that heartache and Mbappe can be expected to be at the centre of things having scored nine goals in their qualification campaign, including a hat-trick in the 14-0 win over Gibraltar.

His qualifying haul included two goals in both victories Didier Deschamps’ side claimed against the Netherlands and the two teams will meet again in Group D at the finals, so the omens are good for French football’s biggest icon to make his mark again on another great stage.

