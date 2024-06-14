Royal Ascot free bets: get a total of £220 from the leading bookmakers for the racing at Ascot

The long wait is almost over. The scene is set for five high-class days of action at Royal Ascot, an unmissable meeting in the Flat calendar, and there is no better time to sign up for accounts with the biggest bookies and take advantage of their generous welcome bonuses.

Unlock over £200 in free bets for Royal Ascot with these exclusive high-return betting offers from the UK's leading bookmakers.

Here are the betting offers up for grabs ahead of the racing at Royal Ascot:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £220

How to claim your Royal Ascot betting offers with any bookmaker

If you’re ready to bag over £200 in free bets then simply sign up with any of the bookmakers in this article ahead of Royal Ascot. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration. Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password. Make a small deposit to activate the account. Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport. The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance. Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Claim £220 in free bets ahead of Royal Ascot here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions

Paddy Power Royal Ascot free bets

Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets by placing a single £5 bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Betfair Royal Ascot free bets

Receive £40 in free bets when you stake at least £10 on Royal Ascot this year with Betfair

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

£30 in free bets for Royal Ascot. New Sky Bet customers can place any bet on races at Royal Ascot and receive £30 in free betting tokens

New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org

William Hill Royal Ascot free bets

Get £60 in Royal Ascot free bets by placing a single £10 bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with William Hill

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets

Bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with bet365 and get £30 in free bets

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply New offers on a regular basis

New offers on a regular basis Competitive prices on horse racing Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Royal Ascot free bets

Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bet from a £5 bet with Ladbrokes

18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral Royal Ascot free bets

https://promos.zone/coral-tc-festival-multi



18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply

Royal Ascot preview

Royal Ascot is the most illustrious Flat meeting in the calendar, with hundreds of thousands of racegoers flocking to Berkshire in top hat and tails or flashy dresses and fancy hats to see some of the biggest names in the racing world face off over five days of top-class action.

Excitement is starting to build ahead of the opening day on Tuesday, when the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature in the St James’s Palace Stakes . The Queen Anne is a must-watch, with Lockinge winner Audience set to re-oppose the six who finished directly behind him at Newbury, including stablemate Inspiral, who was runner-up in this contest 12 months ago, while Breeders’ Cup winner Big Evs is the standout name in the King Charles III Stakes .

The headline act on Wednesday is last year’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, but he will have to reverse places with his Tattersalls Gold Cup conqueror White Birch if he’s to take home the spoils in the feature Prince of Wales’s Stakes . Three Group 2s, the Queen Mary , Queen’s Vase and Duke of Cambridge Stakes , precede the big race, while the 30-runner Royal Hunt Cup is a mouthwatering betting proposition for punters.

Day three centres around one of the feature races of the entire meeting, the Ascot Gold Cup , and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1. A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in the Group 2 Ribblesdale , while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court, won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.

It’s the three-year-olds who are the ones to watch on day four, with the best in the sprinting division doing battle in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup , in which dual juvenile Group 1 scorer Vandeek looks to bounce back from defeat to Inisherin last time. There’s more Group 1 action on the track, this time for the fillies over a mile in the Coronation Stakes , and we could see a thrilling clash between English and Irish 1,000 Guineas winners Elmalka and Fallen Angel.

The final seven races bring a glorious week of action to a close, and it’s down to the older sprinters to put on a show in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes . Improvers Mill Stream, Shartash and Mitbaahy could take on stalwarts of the division Kinross and Khaadem, who was the second big-priced winner in as many years when obliging at 80-1 last year. St Leger winner Continuous heads a star cast in the Hardwicke, while the Wokingham is another huge field handicap to savour.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.