Serbia v England bet builder tips: Back Harry Kane to score first and grab 40-1 boosted odds for England to win

Euro 2024 is now in full flight as we continue to race through the opening round of group fixtures. Football fans have a thrilling contest to look forward to at 8pm on Sunday as England play Serbia in Group C. Will the Three Lions roar and bag all three points at the earliest opportunity?

Follow the steps to secure your free bet, and then consider adding our picks to your Bet Builder to keep things exciting.

Serbia vs England bet builder picks

Overall odds: 8.84-1

England win

Despite losing their final warm-up game before Euro 2024, England can return to winning ways in a timely manner.

Over 2.5 goals @17-20 with Paddy Power

If England get the first goal and can strike early, they have a great chance to boost their confidence with a few goals and a comfortable winning margin.

A goal in both halves @4-6 with Paddy Power

With this bet, it doesn’t matter which team scores the goals as long as there’s at least one goal in each half.

England winning at HT @10-11 with Paddy Power

Sticking with the expectation of a strong England win, take the Three Lions to be leading at the interval.

Harry Kane to score first @3-1 with Paddy Power

England need their best players to deliver in their opening game from Germany. They don’t come much better than prolific goalscorer Harry Kane, who loves big occasions and is a contender for the top-scorer award.

Odds are accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

How to watch Serbia vs England

You can watch the live stream BBC One, BBC Sport Online, or BBC iPlayer - make sure you have a TV license.

Euro 2024 Bet Builder FAQs

Do bet builder free bets have an expiration date?

Yes, Bet Builder Free Bets usually come with an expiration date. The validity period can vary by bookmaker, so be sure to check the terms and conditions to know how long you have to use your free bet.

Can I combine a bet builder free bet with other promotions?

Combining promotions depends on the bookmaker’s policies. Some bookmakers allow stacking promotions, while others may restrict it. Always review the terms of each promotion to understand how they can be used together.

What happens if my bet builder free bet wins?

If your bet builder free bet wins, you will typically receive the winnings minus the free bet stake. The winnings will be credited to your account as cash or bonus funds, depending on the bookmaker's terms.

Can I cash out my bet builder free bet?

Cashing out a bet builder free bet depends on the bookmaker's rules. Some bookmakers allow cashouts on free bets, while others do not. Check the terms and conditions of the promotion to see if cashouts are permitted.

Where can I find the best Euro 2024 bet builder free bet offers?

You can find the best Euro 2024 bet builder free bet offers by visiting reputable betting sites, checking comparison websites, and reading reviews from trusted sources. Sign up for newsletters and follow bookmakers on social media for the latest promotions.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

