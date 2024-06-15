Royal Ascot free bets: get £10 in bonuses with Planet Sport

The first day of Royal Ascot is just around the corner and there is no better time to sign up for a Planet Sport account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus. Planet Sport are an online bookmaker you can trust to provide excellent service, great odds, and plenty of exciting specials.

Click here to claim your £10 free bet at Planet Sport

When you take up the Planet Sport welcome betting offer, create an account, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, the bookie will instantly give you a £10 free bet to use at your leisure. This can be used to wager on any race during Royal Ascot.

Grab £10 in free bets when you stake with from Planet Sport by clicking on the image below



Below, we detail the Planet Sport betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Royal Ascot.

Planet Sport Royal Ascot offer: £10 in free bets

How do you get this generous welcome bonus from Planet Sport? Register an account, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying bet - it takes just a few minutes. The free bet tokens will be dropped into your account balance when your initial wager results.

Click here to register for a £10 free bet on the races at Royal Ascot.

Keep reading for all the information you need to sign up, qualify for the free bet, and any terms and conditions you should know. Our horse racing experts at the Racing Post offer their opinions on how best to use the free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Planet Sport Royal Ascot betting offer

Learn to quickly and securely join Planet Sport as a new customer and claim the free bet welcome bonus.

Click here to register at Planet Sport Select the Sign Up button on the homepage Open a new account using promo bet20get10 Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Make a deposit of £20 using a card Bet £20 on a sportsbook market with odds of Evs or greater A £10 free bet will be credited to your account

Planet Sport Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering for a Planet Sport account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account

Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10

Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet

18+ GambleAware.org.

Full T&Cs apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so check out how you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Planet Sport?

Planet Sport are an online bookmaker you can trust to provide excellent service, great odds, and plenty of exciting specials. Here are just some of the promotions they offer:

Planet Sport offer better place terms

Planet Sport offer better place terms than much of the competition, increasing your chances of landing a return on your bets.

Planet Sport offer better odds

The odds offered on the top races are generous. Check any betting odds comparison app, and Planet Sport are competitive on odds.

Planet Sport offer specials and enhanced market

Specials and enhanced markets mean there’s more than one way to gamble with Planet Sport on your favourite horses of the week. Predict the number of finishers or have your stake on the favourite failing to win the race. You can also take advantage of existing customer free bets and offers via the promotions tab.

Planet Sport Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

Not only new players enjoy excellent promotions and specials at Planet Sport. Existing members are also treated well. Below are some of the deals you can expect to find when clicking on the promotions tab on the Planet Sport website or mobile app.

Extra place races

Planet Sport will enhance the place terms of the most popular races each day of the festival. They may be moved from 1/5 the odds a place to 1/4 or enhanced from three places to four.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.