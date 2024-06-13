Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku odds + grab a £50 free bet builder bet

It's worth noting that Paddy Power are offering a free £50 bet builder bet for the Euros which you can grab here

Euro 2024 Golden Boot odds

Kylian Mbappe @9-2

@9-2 Harry Kane @5-1

@5-1 Cristiano Ronaldo @11-1

@11-1 Romelu Lukaku @12-1

@12-1 Jude Bellingham @20-1

@20-1 Kai Havertz @20-1

@20-1 Olivier Giroud @22-1

@22-1 Phil Foden @25-1

@25-1 Antoine Griezmann @25-1

@25-1 Alvaro Morata @25-1

Odds correct at the time of publishing and provided by Paddy Power

Best bets for Euro 2024 Golden Boot

The star names involved means that Golden Boot betting is always attractive to punters, and the race to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot is no exception.

The last two World Cup Golden Boot winners, England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe, are in the running, while the player who earned the award for Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also high in the market for what could be his final major tournament.

Of the last four Golden Boot winners at the European Championships, three have played for nations who have made it to the final - David Villa (Spain, 2008), Fernando Torres (Spain, 2012) and Antoine Griezmann (France, 2016) - suggesting that the teams that prosper will need a sharpshooter in attack.

Best bet to win 2024 Euro Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe Euro 2024 - Golden Boot Winner @9-2 with Paddy Power



Kylian Mbappe was the leading scorer at the 2022 World Cup and will feel he has unfinished business after missing the crucial kick in France's last-16 penalty shootout defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020.

Now Mbappe is his country's skipper and Les Bleus' Group D rivals are unlikely to faze him. He scored twice against Poland in Qatar and netted four times in two qualifiers against the Netherlands.

Mbappe's efforts in 2022 saw him become only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and he understandably leads the market.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot Dark Horse Tip & Prediction

Artem Dovbyk Euro 2024 - Euro Golden Boot Winner @45-1 with Paddy Power

An outside pick could be Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk, who recently won the Pichichi award for being the top scorer in La Liga, netting 24 goals during Girona's remarkable season.

The Blue & Yellow are in an open Group E alongside pool favourites Belgium, as well as Romania and Slovakia, meaning the Cherkasy-born forward could become the player to catch if he gets on a roll.

Other contenders for Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner

Harry Kane Euro 2024 - Euro Golden Boot predictions @5-1 with Paddy Power

If England are to succeed in Germany, then skipper Harry Kane has to perform well, and, barring his missed penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France, his tournament record is excellent.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and scored four times at the last Euros before netting twice in Qatar. After shattering individual scoring records during his first season with Bayern Munich, the Three Lions skipper could be ready to roar.

Cristiano Ronaldo Euro 2024 - Euro Golden Boot predictions @11-1 with Paddy Power

Cristiano Ronaldo is the tournament's record goalscorer (14) and record appearance-maker (25) among other European Championship benchmarks. He also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, as he, and the Czech Republic striker Patrick Schick both scored five goals, but Ronaldo received the official award after providing an assist.

He netted 10 times in qualifying, and even at 39 and playing his football in Saudi Arabia, remains a real force.

CR7 lost his place to another contender, Goncalo Ramos, at the last World Cup but Portugal boss Roberto Martinez still sees him as the player to lead the Selecao's line. All of his Euro 2020 goals came in the group stages and he could once again set the early pace by punishing Group F opponents Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

