Get £50 in free bets with CopyBet for Royal Ascot 2024

CopyBet are here to sort you out for Royal Ascot and have a great offer to ramp up the excitement. If you place a bet on Royal Ascot today, you can get £50 in free bets to use on any market of your choice.

CopyBet are a new entrant into the UK betting scene, yet are quickly making waves for themselves with a unique feature that sets them apart from all other bookmakers. Players are able to access a number of sports betting tipsters via CopyBet and can then copy their exact tips into their betslip and back these if they so wish.

Click here to get £50 in free bets with CopyBet ahead of Royal Ascot .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with CopyBet. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive CopyBet free bet bonus for Ascot .

Grab your £50 Royal Ascot free bets from CopyBet by clicking the image below:

CopyBet Royal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets

CopyBet are one of the most up-and-coming bookmakers in the industry and have one of the best offers for new customers for this year's Royal Ascot.

Once you have signed up using one the links on this page and placed a £10 bet, you will get £50 worth of free bets, including on horse racing.

Signing up can be done quickly and efficiently so make sure you take advantage of this enticing offer and utilise your free bets across Ascot.

Steps on how to claim your CopyBet Royal Ascot betting offer

Signing up with CopyBet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Copybet and grab your £50 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to CopyBet through this link Click the 'Sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Ascot with odds of 1.9 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £10 x 5 free bet tokens added to your balance

CopyBet Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK customers only.

The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Accumulator (2+ selections) bet, start at £10, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of sign-up. Otherwise, you will not be eligible for the BET 10 GET 50 offer.

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive 5 free bets that must be placed with a min. odds of 2 in the following order: 1 x £10 Free bet on any Pre-match Football game (single) 1 x £10 Free Bet for Horse Racing (single) 1 x £10 Free Bet for Acca (min 2 selections) Bet on any sport 1 x £10 Free Bet for Acca (min 3 selections) Bet on any sport 1 x £10 Free Bet for Acca (min 4 selections) Bet on any sport.



At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so check out how you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Why bet on Royal Ascot with CopyBet?

CopyBet offers market best prices guaranteed on bets

CopyBet offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see CopyBet are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

CopyBet promotions and specials

CopyBet offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the CopyBet website and app. They also offer extra places and pay out on more finishers than usual, but check what's available before placing your bets.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.