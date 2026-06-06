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Saturday Sizzlers

Paul Kealy has landed 7-1 and 7-2 winners on Derby day - find out his remaining fancies at Epsom

Paul Kealy has landed 7-1 and 7-2 winners on Derby day - find out his remaining fancies at Epsom

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Saturday Sizzlers
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'I've had my eye on him this season' - Paul Kealy has three bets on the feature Carlisle card on Saturday
'I've had my eye on him this season' - Paul Kealy has three bets on the feature Carlisle card on Saturday
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'His trainer has turned the corner and he can run a huge race' - Paul Kealy has seven tips as he bids to end Cheltenham with a bang
'His trainer has turned the corner and he can run a huge race' - Paul Kealy has seven tips as he bids to end Cheltenham with a bang
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Premium tips
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'His last run was eye-catching and he can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with seven Thursday tips at Cheltenham
'His last run was eye-catching and he can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with seven Thursday tips at Cheltenham
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Premium tips
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'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy had 7-2 and 3-1 winners on Friday - and he is eyeing a big upset among his five tips at Ascot and Haydock
Paul Kealy had 7-2 and 3-1 winners on Friday - and he is eyeing a big upset among his five tips at Ascot and Haydock
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'A more forceful ride is in the offing and his jockey is mustard from the front' - Paul Kealy with a fantastic four Saturday tips
'A more forceful ride is in the offing and his jockey is mustard from the front' - Paul Kealy with a fantastic four Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy has landed 7-1 and 7-2 winners on Derby day - find out his remaining fancies at Epsom

Paul Kealy has landed 7-1 and 7-2 winners on Derby day - find out his remaining fancies at Epsom

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Saturday Sizzlers
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'I've had my eye on him this season' - Paul Kealy has three bets on the feature Carlisle card on Saturday
'I've had my eye on him this season' - Paul Kealy has three bets on the feature Carlisle card on Saturday
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'His trainer has turned the corner and he can run a huge race' - Paul Kealy has seven tips as he bids to end Cheltenham with a bang
'His trainer has turned the corner and he can run a huge race' - Paul Kealy has seven tips as he bids to end Cheltenham with a bang
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Premium tips
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'His last run was eye-catching and he can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with seven Thursday tips at Cheltenham
'His last run was eye-catching and he can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with seven Thursday tips at Cheltenham
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Premium tips
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'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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Paul Kealy had 7-2 and 3-1 winners on Friday - and he is eyeing a big upset among his five tips at Ascot and Haydock
Paul Kealy had 7-2 and 3-1 winners on Friday - and he is eyeing a big upset among his five tips at Ascot and Haydock
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Saturday Sizzlers
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'A more forceful ride is in the offing and his jockey is mustard from the front' - Paul Kealy with a fantastic four Saturday tips
'A more forceful ride is in the offing and his jockey is mustard from the front' - Paul Kealy with a fantastic four Saturday tips
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Saturday Sizzlers
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