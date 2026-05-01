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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He took his form to a different level' - Paul Kealy's four 2,000 Guineas day tips includes a big outsider in the Classic
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Published on inSaturday Sizzlers
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more inSaturday Sizzlers
- Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
- Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
- 'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
- 'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
- 'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
more inBetting offers
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
- Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
- 'I'll be surprised if he doesn't prove better than his mark' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 7-1 Friday winner with SIX Saturday tips
- 'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
- 'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
more inBetting offers