Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium
'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 50% off for six months, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inSaturday Sizzlers
Last updated
Copy
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
- 'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
- 'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
- Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
- 'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham Festival 2026: get a 33-1 odds boost on Sean Bowen to ride a winner
- Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get £30 when you bet £10 with bet365
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £10 when you bet £20 with Star Sports
- Paddy Power Cheltenham offer 2026: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- Paul Kealy opens up with a 2-1 Saturday winner - find out his remaining tips including one who 'could go well at a massive price'
- 'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
- 'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
- Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
- 'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham Festival 2026: get a 33-1 odds boost on Sean Bowen to ride a winner
- Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get £30 when you bet £10 with bet365
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £10 when you bet £20 with Star Sports
- Paddy Power Cheltenham offer 2026: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5