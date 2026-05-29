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TippingSaturday Sizzlers
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'I've had my eye on him this season' - Paul Kealy has three bets on the feature Carlisle card on Saturday
Our top tipster gets stuck into Haydock's rerouted card
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Published on inSaturday Sizzlers
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more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
- 'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
- Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
- Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- Graeme Rodway has tipped an 18-1 winner at Newbury - find out his remaining selection in the London Gold Cup
- 'He was such an eyecatcher in the Lincoln' - Paul Kealy tackles Saturday's big races at Ascot and Lingfield
- Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
- Red-hot Paul Kealy fires in a 2pt 12-1 winner - find out the rest of his Saturday tips for the jumps season finale