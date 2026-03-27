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TippingSaturday Sizzlers
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'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race
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Published on inSaturday Sizzlers
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more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
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more inBetting offers
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'The rise in trip is going to play to his strengths' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'This is surely his big chance' - Paul Kealy tackles the Midlands National in his five Saturday selections
- 'His trainer has turned the corner and he can run a huge race' - Paul Kealy has seven tips as he bids to end Cheltenham with a bang
- 'His last run was eye-catching and he can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with seven Thursday tips at Cheltenham
- 'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
more inBetting offers