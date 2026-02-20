Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium
'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action
Our top tipster gets stuck into the quality jumps cards in Britain and Ireland
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inSaturday Sizzlers
Last updated
Copy
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
- Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
- 'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
- 'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
- 'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
more inBetting offers
more inSaturday Sizzlers
- 'He stays forever and his trainer can do little wrong at the moment' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips
- Paul Kealy has five tips that should love testing ground on Saturday - including one who could take down Lulamba
- 'It's mad to see double figures on offer, he's a cracking each-way bet' - Paul Kealy with five tips on a testing day at Leopardstown
- 'His price is enough to tempt me in' - Paul Kealy has three tips for Musselburgh and Sandown
- 'We're likely to start seeing the best of him now' - Paul Kealy had a 100-30 winner on Friday and is back with a super six Saturday tips
more inBetting offers