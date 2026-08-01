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Interviews

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

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Interviews
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'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'
'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'
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Q&As
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
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Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
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Q&As
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
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Q&As
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
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Q&As
'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses
'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses
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International
'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
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Interviews
'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File
'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File
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Interviews
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'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
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Bloodstock
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
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Q&As
'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
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Interviews
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'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
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Q&As
'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
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Interviews
padlock
'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
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Interviews
padlock
'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
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Interviews
padlock
Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners
Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners
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Interviews
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'Breeders are coming back' - the Derby and Arc hero finally promising big things
'Breeders are coming back' - the Derby and Arc hero finally promising big things
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Interviews
padlock
'Auctioneering is one of those things that you need to really want to do'
'Auctioneering is one of those things that you need to really want to do'
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Interviews
padlock
'We were pure novices' - the County Cork farmers behind a leading Gold Cup hope
'We were pure novices' - the County Cork farmers behind a leading Gold Cup hope
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Interviews
padlock
Meet the Paralympic hero and renowned tenor who's now thriving as a breeder
Meet the Paralympic hero and renowned tenor who's now thriving as a breeder
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Interviews
padlock
'I'm getting phone calls from people every day wanting to send mares to him'
'I'm getting phone calls from people every day wanting to send mares to him'
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Interviews
padlock
Twin delight in Sussex as siblings gain quite a following
Twin delight in Sussex as siblings gain quite a following
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Interviews
padlock
'It’s not just a picture in a magazine' - why seeing a sire in the flesh is best
'It’s not just a picture in a magazine' - why seeing a sire in the flesh is best
icon
Interviews
padlock
'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

icon
Interviews
padlock
'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'
'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'
icon
Q&As
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
icon
Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
icon
Q&As
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
icon
Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
icon
Q&As
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
icon
Q&As
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
icon
Q&As
'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses
'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses
icon
International
'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
icon
Interviews
'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File
'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File
icon
Interviews
padlock
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
icon
Bloodstock
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
icon
Q&As
'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
icon
Q&As
'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
icon
Interviews
padlock
'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
icon
Interviews
padlock
Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners
Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners
icon
Interviews
padlock
'Breeders are coming back' - the Derby and Arc hero finally promising big things
'Breeders are coming back' - the Derby and Arc hero finally promising big things
icon
Interviews
padlock
'Auctioneering is one of those things that you need to really want to do'
'Auctioneering is one of those things that you need to really want to do'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'We were pure novices' - the County Cork farmers behind a leading Gold Cup hope
'We were pure novices' - the County Cork farmers behind a leading Gold Cup hope
icon
Interviews
padlock
Meet the Paralympic hero and renowned tenor who's now thriving as a breeder
Meet the Paralympic hero and renowned tenor who's now thriving as a breeder
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I'm getting phone calls from people every day wanting to send mares to him'
'I'm getting phone calls from people every day wanting to send mares to him'
icon
Interviews
padlock
Twin delight in Sussex as siblings gain quite a following
Twin delight in Sussex as siblings gain quite a following
icon
Interviews
padlock
'It’s not just a picture in a magazine' - why seeing a sire in the flesh is best
'It’s not just a picture in a magazine' - why seeing a sire in the flesh is best
icon
Interviews
padlock
1234
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