'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'

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We've caught up with a host of leading industry figures for our Bloodstock Q&A series. In Wednesday’s hot seat, in-form jockey Saffie Osborne discusses her favourite stallion, the influence of her father Jamie, the races she'd most love to win and much more.

Favourite stallion past or present?

It would have to be Sea The Stars. I grew up watching what he did on the track and he really inspired me to become a jockey. What he's gone on to do in the stallion barn is equally as impressive.

Put these in order of preference: Pedigree, conformation, temperament

They're all equally important, but I'd say conformation, pedigree and temperament.

Most underrated stallion?

I'd probably have to say Rajasinghe. I've been very fortunate to ride plenty of his progeny through riding for Phil Cunningham and Richard Spencer. They're really tough, hardy horses who give their all every time you ride them.

Which young sire excites you most?

From this year's first-season sires, I think Minzaal's statistics are getting better and better. He had a slightly slow start but he was a horse who improved with age, and I think his progeny are going to do the same.

Favourite sale?

Probably quite a predictable answer, but the Magic Millions Yearling Sale. I was lucky enough to go there and it's an amazing atmosphere, with the racing, polo, showjumping and everything else they put on. It's a brilliant spectacle, even if you're not buying a horse, and I'd recommend it to anyone.

Richard Brown is Osborne's ideal sales partner Credit: Laura Green

Who would you most like to spend a day inspecting yearlings with?

I love going around the yearling sales and trying to learn as much as possible. If I could choose one person to walk around with, it'd be Richard Brown. He's doing an amazing job with Wathnan Racing and consistently produces incredible results with the horses he buys. I think it would be fascinating to learn from him.

Who from the racing world do you most admire and why?

Growing up, I always looked up to dad [Jamie]. As I got older, I really began to appreciate what he'd achieved in the saddle. It's not something he ever talked about much, so it wasn't until later that I realised everything he'd accomplished, as well as how hard he works every day training his horses. He's always been someone I've looked up to.

As someone who wanted to be a jockey, I've also always admired Ryan Moore. He's the best in the world; watching him ride so many big winners and so many great horses has been hugely inspiring.

If you could change one thing to improve the yearling sales season, what would it be?

I don't really have an opinion on what I'd change about the yearling sales season. All the sales I've been to seem to be really well run and do everything they can for both buyers and sellers. I think the major sales companies are doing a pretty good job, certainly better than I could!

Roger Federer: Osborne's choice as a good dinner party guest Credit: Lintao Zhang

Geldings in the Arc, yes or no?

I'm not against geldings running in the Arc. I think it's the conclusive race of the season, where all the best horses come together. If those best horses happen to be geldings, then they deserve their chance to run in it.

Which race would you most like to win and why?

I've always said I'd love to win the Arc because, as I said before, I think it's where all the best horses come together. A Breeders' Cup Classic would also be very special on a personal note. Dad was beaten a nose in it with Toast Of New York when I was growing up, and since then I've always wanted to win a Breeders' Cup race.

The Champion Bumper at Cheltenham would be another one. My birthday always falls during Cheltenham week and growing up I always skipped school for it. To ride a winner there would be pretty cool but there's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper.

The last book you read

The Inner Game of Tennis. It's about the mindset of tennis players and how they can put defeats behind them, point by point, and move on quickly. I think it's a really interesting book for any sportsperson, particularly in how to deal with defeat, put it behind you, keep looking forward and channel your mindset in the right direction.

Your ideal dinner party guest list

Roger Federer, David Attenborough, Bill Gates and Billie Jean King.

More from the Bloodstock Q&As:

'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'

'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'